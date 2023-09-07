Hundreds attend a vigil in Castlederg for man who was fatally stabbed.

Home > Irish News Hundreds attend a vigil in Castlederg for man who was fatally stabbedHundreds attend a vigil in Castlederg for man who was fatally stabbed PAToday at 12:51Hundreds attend a vigil in Castlederg for man who was fatally stabbed. Latest Irish NewsLatest | Patrick Kielty on hosting his first Late Late Show as RTÉ release new promo video – ‘Sh*t just got real’Dee Forbes’s earnings, missed targets and Toy Show The Musical reviews: Ten things we learned from RTÉ’s annual reportHundreds attend a vigil in Castlederg for man who was fatally stabbedMen’s mental health charity volunteer jailed for ‘violent, thuggish, unprovoked’ assaultIreland West Airport sees record August as 102,000 passengers use the airportRyan Tubridy shares cryptic message with followers as he returns home to Ireland ‘for now’Man who smashed phone during garda drugs search told court he was using it to cheat on girlfriend by ‘sexting’ other womanBoojum set to open new store at Liffey Valley Chris Evans tells Ryan Tubridy he ‘risked life and limb’ for Bono in late-night gunboat chaseSimon Coveney explains why he ‘made it a point’ to not speak about RTÉ controversies despite his brother's resignationShow more Top StoriesTV NewsVogue Williams and Joanne McNally hit Ibiza to explore sexual boundaries in new TV showIrish BusinessThis Working Life: ‘Winston Churchill would smoke a cigar right through his meal. Charlie Chaplin was lovely. Bob Dylan was not very nice and Sinatra aloof’Irish NewsThree people (60s) injured after car crashes into pub’s seating area in Donegal TownCourtsMan who smashed phone during garda drugs search told court he was using it to cheat on girlfriend by ‘sexting’ other woman Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsLatest | Patrick Kielty on hosting his first Late Late Show as RTÉ release new promo video – ‘Sh*t just got real’14:15Rugby World CupRugby World Cup Touchlines: Spying stories persist as Ireland hand big opportunity to Joe McCarthy14:14BooksThe Free State soldiers implicated in the murder of two Jews — and how the Army covered it up14:10TV ReviewsWelcome to Wrexham, season two review: A vapid advert masquerading as a sports documentary14:09DairyEnvironment still top of agenda despite €690m milk cheque cut, Tirlán CEO claims14:08International SoccerWatch – Can Stephen Kenny’s Ireland complete ‘mission impossible’ in Paris?13:50Celebrity NewsMiley Cyrus decided to split with Liam Hemsworth on day of Glastonbury 2019 set13:45Celebrity News‘Thank you for all the love’ – Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig leave Gogglebox13:45Celebrity NewsCollection of Hilary Mantel’s essays to be published in posthumous memoir13:40Rugby World CupBreaking | Johnny Sexton makes return to Ireland line-up as Andy Farrell names strong team to take on Romania13:39