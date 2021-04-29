‘Humbled and delighted’ – Toy Show hero Adam King wins first ever Dublin Lord Mayor’s Youth Award

Adam King, with his dad David, was a big hit on The Late Late Toy Show Photo: Fergal Phillips.

National darling Adam King has won the inaugural Lord Mayor of Dublin Youth Award.

Adam shot to fame after capturing the heart of Ireland during an appearance on the Late Late Toy Show with his virtual hug card and his toy rabbit ‘Bubby’.

Adam then helped to raise €250,000 for the country's children’s hospitals by selling ‘A Hug For You’ Valentines cards in January and February.

He was nominated for the award that recognises children between the age of five and 18 that have “portrayed resilience and leadership” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adam’s father David said the family were “humbled and delighted” that he had won the award.

“Thank you so much to the Lord Mayor of Dublin for this honour! We are humbled and delighted.

“Adam and our family take great joy in spreading hugs around the world, for this to be acknowledged really means a lot.

Big congrats to all nominees and winners for making a difference! #YouthAwards2021," David said on Twitter.

Lovely to welcome Adam King to our Youth Webinar this morning. Thank you Adam for all your hugs and smiles during Covid19 - what an inspiration you've been to us all. Delighted you are our first #YouthAwards2021 winner!! pic.twitter.com/WibK584C5D — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) April 29, 2021

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu also congratulated Adam on his win and thanked him for spreading joy this year.

“Lovely to welcome Adam King to our Youth Webinar this morning. Thank you Adam for all your hugs and smiles during Covid-19 - what an inspiration you've been to us all.

“Delighted you are our first #YouthAwards2021 winner!!,” Lord Mayor Chu said.

Other winners of the prestigious award included Tara O'Moore Garland for her work as a Mental Health Champion for young people, and fundraising for Temple Street Hospital.

“Congratulations Tara O'Moore Garland who is a #YouthAwards2021 Winner! Tara is being recognised for her work as a Mental Health Champion for young people and fundraising for Temple Street Hospital,” Lord Mayor Chu said.

