Human-shield girl (13) needs 300 stitches after attack by machete gang

The brave teenager's family said she acted as a human shield for the 11-month-old baby when three men forced their way into a house at Trasna Way, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, at around 9pm on Saturday.

Her shocking injuries included a large slash wound to the back.

She is being treated at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen. Her condition is described as critical but stable.

Giving an indication of the brutal nature of the attack, she had to receive approximately 300 stitches for her injuries.

Elizabeth Joyce (41) was also targeted in the attack and tried to fight off the attackers by using a glass picture frame.

She was treated for a stab wound to the leg but has since been discharged from hospital.

"[It was] very frightening and terrifying - for myself, my grandson and a little 13-year-old girl that was here who was fighting for her life last night in hospital," she said.

"It's something that we'll never get over."

She said she felt certain her grandson would have been killed without the young girl's bravery.

"The baby was unharmed because his auntie is a hero," she added.

"She's 13 years old and she threw herself over that baby and she saved his life. She is a hero."

Speaking to 'Virgin Media News', Ms Joyce recalled the terrifying attack.

"They burst through the house attacking.

"One attacker came to me attacking. I was screaming and kicking and fighting back," she said.

"The other attacker went for this wee fellow but his auntie, who is in hospital in a very critical condition, she threw herself on top of the baby to save the baby's life.

"And I got up and I threw frames at them to get them out of my house.

"What kind of a man would go and do that to a 13-year-old girl? Leave her fighting for her life? She's a hero.

"The ones who did it should be brought for justice and they should be done for attempted murder because they came to my home to kill," added the grandmother.

It is understood the family is part of the Traveller community and the machete attack may be connected to a dispute between two families in Fermanagh and Longford.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it was treating the incident as attempted murder.

It added it is following a number of lines of enquiry and appealed for anyone with information regarding the attack to come forward and speak to officers.

It is believed the gang of men used a mobile phone to film the brutal attack on the teenager.

