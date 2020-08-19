Human rights watchdog raises concern about safety of people living in Direct Provision

“It is the Commission’s strongly held view that Ireland needs to take steps to phase out the Direct Provision system" Stock image

The state’s human rights watchdog has written to the government to raise concerns about the safety of people living in Direct Provision.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) said that it was concerned about Covid-19 clusters in the controversial state accommodation for asylum seekers. It has repeated its call for Direct Provision to be phased out and replaced with a new system, which is human rights compliant.

In recent weeks, Direct Provision has emerged as one of the main sources for new clusters of the virus.

Read More

The IHREC has now written to Helen McEntee, the Justice Minister, to explain its concerns and ask what the government is doing to protect the health of asylum seekers. It has also asked about concerns NGOs and asylum seekers have raised about the inability of people in Direct Provision to social distance.

In its letter to the minister, the IHREC said that “the COVID pandemic has highlighted the urgent need for a new approach to how we provide for those seeking asylum in Ireland.”

“People in direct provision are at increased risk due to COVID-19 because they have been placed by the State in a situation, which does not empower them as individuals and families to protect themselves in the same way as the general population,” the IHREC said in a statement.

“It is the Commission’s strongly held view, shared by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination that Ireland needs to take steps to phase out the Direct Provision system, and replace it with an alternative model for people seeking asylum.

"Toward this end the Commission has contributed directly to the work of the Expert Group on Direct Provision Chaired by Dr Catherine Day, which is due to make its report shortly.”

Earlier this year the commission wrote to the government to raise concerns about an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Skellig Star hotel in Cahersiveen. The Co Kerry hotel had been turned into a Direct Provision centre to accommodate asylum seekers who were moved from Dublin.

Read More

The new government has committed to reforming Direct Provision, which has been heavily criticised by NGOs and human rights groups for the living conditions and long waits which asylum seekers endure in the system.

On Wednesday, Eamon Ryan said the state wanted to “move away” from the system of Direct Provision. The Green party leader was asked on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today programme what the state was doing to ensure asylum seekers could social distance and protect themselves from the spread of the virus.

Read More

Online Editors