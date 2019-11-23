Human rights experts express 'grave concern' for Isil bride Smith and child
Human rights experts from the United Nations have expressed "grave concern" for the safety of Irish Isil bride Lisa Smith and her young daughter.
In a statement issued through the UN's Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights, the special rapporteurs on torture, arbitrary detention and violence against women, expressed their fears over the mental and physical welfare of Ms Smith and her daughter Rakeya.
They said Ms Smith may face ill treatment while in custody in Turkey and that her daughter is also in a highly vulnerable situation.
"The Special Rapporteurs are insisting that Ms Smith receive consular assistance and protection from any abuse whilst detained by the Turkish authorities, and expressed grave concerns about her and her daughter's physical and mental health," according to the UN News website.
Ms Smith, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces from Dundalk, Co Louth, moved to Syria in 2015 after leaving the Air Corps and married an Isil fighter.
She had been held at the Ain Issa camp in Syria after being arrested by security forces but escaped along with 750 others with links to Isil.
The Irish Independent reported earlier this month that she was to be questioned by Turkish authorities before being repatriated to Ireland.
According to UN News, women and children with links to Isil may have been subjected to "serious human rights violations and gender- based violence during and prior to their detention in camps such as Ain Issa".
"The UN experts underscored the need for a thorough, individual evaluation of each woman and child in compliance with international human rights law, including attention to any gender-based violence they may have suffered, and persecution against women who return from Syria and Iraq, both in third countries and upon return to countries of nationality," the website reported.
Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, said the UN is concerned that women in Turkey, including Ms Smith, would be subjected to interrogation without legal or consular assistance.
"All of those individuals would be at a great vulnerability, including the young child involved, not least because we couldn't ascertain the extent of the injuries or harms that might have occurred to them during the course of their detention and bombardment (in Syria)," she told RTÉ.
