Human rights experts express 'grave concern' for Isil bride Smith and child

Human rights experts from the United Nations have expressed "grave concern" for the safety of Irish Isil bride Lisa Smith and her young daughter.

Human rights experts from the United Nations have expressed "grave concern" for the safety of Irish Isil bride Lisa Smith and her young daughter.

In a statement issued through the UN's Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights, the special rapporteurs on torture, arbitrary detention and violence against women, expressed their fears over the mental and physical welfare of Ms Smith and her daughter Rakeya.

They said Ms Smith may face ill treatment while in custody in Turkey and that her daughter is also in a highly vulnerable situation.

"The Special Rapporteurs are insisting that Ms Smith receive consular assistance and protection from any abuse whilst detained by the Turkish authorities, and expressed grave concerns about her and her daughter's physical and mental health," according to the UN News website.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In