‘Human rights are very much being breached’ – Mary Robinson says Elders ‘concerned’ about Putin’s nuclear comments

Former Irish President Mary Robinson says “human rights are very much being breached” as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

In an interview with Sky News, the first female president of Ireland and chair of the international human rights and peace organisation The Elders, said reports of civilians being targeted by Russian forces are extremely serious and worrying.

Asked if Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine is a war crime, she said:

"Human rights are being very much breached and this has to be seen as a war in which Putin has chosen to invade his neighbour in a very significant way and I think there are implications of that,” she said.

"War crimes are when civilians are being deliberately slaughtered. I’m hearing of a very significant number of deaths and wounding of civilians already, so this is really very serious,” she said.

She said The Elders, a coalition of senior statesmen, human rights and peace activists established by Nelson Mandela in 2007, are also very concerned and alarmed that Putin has put his nuclear deterrent forces on high alert.

“The nuclear issue is one that The Elders are particularly concerned about because the P5 of countries (US, UK, France, Germany, China and Russia) which included Russia, actually made a statement on the 3rd of January which The Elders and others welcomed the famous quote of Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev that a nuclear war can never won and must never be fought.”

"That was only on the 3rd of January and now here is Putin putting his forces on a special alert and speaking about potentially using – this is shocking and it shows we have to be more serious about real de-nuclearizing our world, real nuclear non-proliferation.”

"We feel very strongly that this has aggravated an already appalling, terrifying situation for the people in Ukraine.”

She began the interview saying “it’s very hard to believe isn’t it, in the 21st century that were watching an armed invasion of another country that is a brother or sister country with relations, friends, all kinds of things – and there are so many Russians who are dismayed by what’s happening.”

"But it’s very real and very worrying.”

"But it’s the human suffering, the refugees fleeing the country, it’s the unacceptable images that we’re looking at and trying to even make any sense of them in the 21st century.”