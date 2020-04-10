Human remains found in Rathmines

Gardai at the scene where human remains were discovered at Lissenfield on the Lower Rathmines Road. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Gardaí in Rathmines are investigating the discovery of what are described as partial skeletal remains on an area of common ground yesterday.

The find was made during works while clearing common ground at Lissenfield, Lower Rathmines Road and reported to Gardaí on yesterday evening.

The bones were found on the surface of the ground and appear to be the majority of a human body, including the skull.

The evergreen trees along the strip of land had been pruned back in recent months, exposing the ground below, but the discovery of the bones was only made yesterday evening, according to locals.

It is not known yet if the bones had lay there for a long period of time or if they were placed there recently.

The body had decomposed to a skeletal state but there was no immediate evidence of clothing with it.

Members of the garda technical bureau carried out a forensic examination of the scene before the bones were removed for analysis.A forensic anthropologist has visited the site and will continue his examinations along with members of the Garda Technical Bureau this morning.

The area being searched is a thin strip of tree-lined ground at the edge of the car park in front of the main row of apartments at the Lissenfield complex off the Lower Rathmines Road.

The site is not far from the Grand Canal. A forensic anthropologist and a team of detectives arrived at the scene early this morning to examine it.

The scene was sealed off by garda tape.

