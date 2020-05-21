Human remains found in car recovered from lake as 18-year investigation into missing father continues

Discovery: A car owned by Michael ‘Tony’ Lynch was found in Lough Corradilar near Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick

FORENSIC scientists are to conduct DNA tests on suspected human remains found in a rusted, mud-covered Mitsubishi car in a Fermanagh lake as part of the investigation the disappearance of a Monaghan-based father of four 18 years ago.

Michael 'Tony' Lynch (54) vanished without trace on January 6 2002 - and no clue as to what happened to him was ever found until an astonishing discovery prompted by members of the public who last weekend noticed "an anomaly" in Lough Corradilar, part of Upper Lough Erne, outside Lisnaskea in Fermanagh.

Gardaí said that PSNI divers, in a painstaking operation, recovered the white Mitsubishi Galant owned by Mr Lynch from the lake.

The car - with a registration number of TIL4670 - had vanished with Mr Lynch and gardaí believed locating the car held the key to discovering what happened to the 54 year old.

It has now been confirmed that PSNI experts found what are believed to be human remains during their painstaking examination of the interior of the silt-filled car.

A specialist pathologist will now conduct an examination of the remains.

It will initially be attempted to identify the remains via dental, clothing or personal possessions. However, if that proves impossible, DNA tests will be sought to determine the identity of the remains found.

Medical records will also be made available to assist the PSNI experts with their work. The astonishing discovery now offers the Lynch family the first hope in almost two decades of finally discovering what happened to Tony who was last seen at 2pm on Sunday, January 6 2002 calmly strolling down Fermanagh Street in Clones.

The family were briefed by gardaí on the PSNI discovery and were unavailable for comment. But just last year Tony Lynch's wife, Angela, said all they wanted was to know what happened to him.

The Lynch family admitted that, over the years, they had grown to accept that he might be dead.

"I just want to find Tony for my children," she said in an RTE CrimeCall appeal. Her husband had been working in Cavan at the time of his disappearance and was reported missing on January 9 when his family became concerned

about him and realised he had not attended work over the previous two days.

For work reasons he had been using a flat in Clones for two months - and, when searched, all his possessions had been left untouched.

"Every single thing he owned was in that flat. It was like he just went out to the shop and just didn’t come back," Angela said.

"I just want to find Tony for my children. They loved him very much. They will always look for their Daddy, just like I want to find my husband."

She said her family had come to the painful realisation many years ago that he may not be alive.

"All we want is the right to find him and, if he is dead, to bury him," she added.

His children echoed their mother's determination to get closure for their entire family. His daughter Mary said they had waited years for the painful mystery to be solved.

"Different things go through our head all the time about what could have happened. We just really need some answers," she said.

Her brother, Peter, said it has been difficult for the family not knowing what happened - and dealing with memories of their beloved and hard-working father.

"During the summertime he used to take me to work with him. I would sit up on the back of the digger all day with him," he said.

Gardaí will now liaise with the PSNI over a detailed technical and forensic examination of the car and its contents.

Inspector Graham Tolan of Monaghan Garda Station said their investigation remains ongoing with the close co-operation of the PSNI.

"We are grateful to the members of the public who alerted us to this anomaly in the water," he said. "I would like to remind the public that small pieces of information, no matter how insignificant they may seem, can often prove vital, as is the case today."

"We will continue to work with police in Lisnaskea who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery."

Gardaí are hopeful that the discovery of the car could mirror the critical breakthroughs achieved in previous missing person cases.

In October 2012, divers on an exercise in the River Blackwater in Fermoy, Co Cork came across a badly rusted Daihatsu Charade car partially buried in the river bed.

It was confirmed to be the vehicle of William 'Bill' Fennessy (54) who had vanished without trace in March 1990.

Partial bone remains were found in the car during a painstaking garda technical examination - and subsequent DNA testing confirmed the remains were those of Mr Fennessy.

The discovery of Tony Lynch's Mitsubishi car followed numerous searches of lakes and quarries in the Monaghan and Fermanagh areas.

Last January, some 10 lakes and flooded quarries in the area were checked by gardaí with the assistance of the Civil Defence and local sub aqua groups.

The breakthrough with the discovery of the Mitsubishi came after two men were by Lough Corradilar over the weekend and noticed something in the water by the lake bed.

They immediately contacted Clones Garda Station and were referred to the PSNI after it was realised the area of water involved was in Northern Ireland.

PSNI officers were brought to the specific spot by the men - and the silt-filled car was successfully located and recovered in an operation which began at 2pm on Monday.

Online Editors