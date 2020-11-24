Hughes promising ‘magical’ experience at first ever drive-in panto

Keila Ana Whelan plays Wendy in Peter Pan at Malahide Castle from December 11 to January 5

THE show will go on for Alan Hughes and his producer husband Karl Broderick as they unveiled Ireland’s first ever drive-in panto.

The couple were crestfallen earlier this month after they failed to receive a Government arts grant to assist with staging the annual panto during the pandemic.

But the Ireland AM presenter and panto star revealed he and Karl are now getting ready for Peter Pan, all thanks to a Government u-turn.

“What happened was they (the Department of Arts and Culture) said we hadn’t submitted some paperwork and we had,” he said.

“They came back and said there was a clerical error. They got the committee back who made the decisions and they decided we are suitable for funding, so it’s amazing.

“This funding means we are able to give people in the arts some work for Christmas.

“This is also hugely important for mental health. It will give families a chance to get out and enjoy Christmas in a really safe way.”

Peter Pan is being filmed ahead of time and will be broadcast on a big screen at Malahide Castle and Gardens in north county Dublin from December 11 to January 5.

The show stars Alan as Sammy Sausages, singer Jake Carter as Peter Pan, Fair City actor Johnny Ward as Captain Hook, stylist Michele Mcgrath as Tinkerbell, Ireland AM’s Paul Ryder as Sparkle, Keila Ana Whelan as Wendy and actor Rob Murphy as Buffy.

Producer Alan said the panto is being filmed at the O’Reilly Theatre in Dublin city but audiences at Malahide Castle will get to view it on the big screen from their cars.

“We are in week two of rehearsals,” said Hughes. “I always knew I’d be a movie star. It will be Ireland’s first ever drive-in panto. There will be all the usual panto interaction but it’ll include ‘beep your horn, flash your lights’.

“Audiences will drive into the castle and the trees will be lit up. It will be magical.

“People will arrive in their bubbles, so it’s really safe. The panto is so important for families and for the arts, which has been so badly affected.”

Tickets cost €50 per car. They go on sale on Friday at 10am via panto.ie.

