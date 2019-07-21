A massive garda security plan is in place this weekend in the aftermath of the sudden death of the older brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

Huge security plan for Hutch funeral but Monk to stay away

The operation, which involves dozens of armed officers, is expected to continue into Tuesday morning, when the funeral of John Hutch (66) will take place at the Church of the Holy Family on Aughrim Street at 11.30am.

Suspicious

A post-mortem took place yesterday, and it confirmed there was nothing suspicious surrounding his death.

Exiled criminal The Monk (56) is not expected to return home for the funeral of his brother because of the threats against him from the Kinahan cartel, but gardai have not ruled out his making an appearance.

"All eventualities are being considered in this security plan, including the return of Gerry Hutch," a senior source said last night.

A death notice on RIP.ie gave details of the funeral arrangements, stating that John Hutch died at the Mater Hospital on Thursday.

Gardai outside the home of John Hutch on Drumalee Avenue after his fatal fall

"Beloved husband of Vera and loving father of the late Gareth. Sadly missed by his wife, son Jonathan, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends," it read.

"Reposing Monday at his residence from 4-7pm with a prayer service at 6pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Holy Family, Aughrim Street, arriving for 11.30 mass. Funeral afterwards to Glasnevin Cemetery."

Mr Hutch suffered a fatal fall on Tuesday afternoon, the day of his wife Vera's 67th birthday.

It is unclear if he had been celebrating the birthday before the fall at the family home in Drumalee Avenue, in which he suffered serious head injuries.

He landed at the bottom of the stairs and may have been unconscious for some time before the alarm was raised.

Armed gardai rushed to the Drumalee estate at around 4pm after reports that he had been found in an unresponsive state.

Mr Hutch was not considered a criminal, but had become a target for the Kinahan cartel because of his brother.

In March last year, John Hutch suffered a suspected broken ankle in Kusadasi, Turkey, in a bizarre incident that was reported as a murder attempt, but which gardai were dubious about.

Precautions

Officers had been posted outside Mr Hutch's home in the north inner city throughout the past three years in an attempt to prevent attacks at the property.

He took his own precautions following a gun attack in 2016 and extended the wall around his house.

Mr Hutch was not believed to be directly involved in the feud, which has claimed 18 lives, but he was under threat owing to his family connections.

His son Gareth Hutch (36) was shot dead in a car park outside Avondale House, on North Cumberland Street, in 2016.

