A Dublin man has been charged in the UK after 60 firearms were discovered hidden inside a car coming from France.

A Dublin man has been charged in the UK after 60 firearms were discovered hidden inside a car coming from France.

'Huge haul of lethal firearms' - Irish man charged in UK after 60 guns found hidden in car

The haul is believed to be the largest seizure of lethal purpose weapons at a port in the UK.

The man has been named as Robert Keogh (37) from Dublin and is due to appear before Margate Magistrates court tomorrow.

He has been charged with illegally importing firearms.

An investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) discovered the cache of firearms when a Volkswagen Passat was stopped arriving at the Port of Dover.

The car had arrived from Calais in France.

"An initial search recovered a Sig Sauer P226 blank firing handgun, with a barrel converted to fire live ammunition in the car’s rear-left quarter panel," the NCA said.

Subsequent searches found a further 59 firearms concealed inside the car's bumper and both rear quarter panels.

Head of the NCA's southern investigations, Andrea Wilson described the discovery as a "major achievement".

“Our investigation into the seizure is ongoing but there’s little doubt that these weapons would have gone on the criminal market and into the hands of seriously dangerous individuals," he said.

“The level of gun crime in the UK is one of the lowest in the world.

“But these weapons pose massive potential for harm making their criminal use a priority for the NCA and wider UK law enforcement," he added.

Online Editors