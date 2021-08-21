HSE’s Paul Reid pleads with people not to dismiss public health guidance

HSE chief executive Paul Reid is pleading with the country not to dismiss public health advice and he has said it is never too late to get a vaccine.

In a tweet sent this morning, the HSE boss has asked those choosing not to follow the “strong advice” from top medics in the country to not dismiss it.

"You may decide to ignore strong advice today from many of the top medics in the country,” he said.

"But please don't dismiss it. If, as an adult, you decide not to be vaccinated, you do put yourself and others at much higher risk. We won't leave anyone behind & it's never too late.”

Currently, 84pc of Ireland’s eligible population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 90pc have received at least one dose.

Overall, 73pc of the Irish population is fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, a further 2,098 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health with 251 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 52 are in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it's the second time this week Nphet is reporting over 2,000 daily cases.

"We haven't seen this number of cases since late January 2021,” he said.

"This is a concerning indication of the level of Covid-19 circulating in our communities."

Dr Holohan has urged the country to “remain vigilant” to the risk of contracting the virus.

“To protect everyone and to safeguard the progress we have made, please follow the public health advice to limit transmission of Covid-19,” he said.

"If you display symptoms of Covid-19 like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose - isolate and get a test immediately.

"Continue to socialise safely by risk assessing, meeting outdoors where possible. Only meet up with small numbers of people and avoid crowds. Remember, it is ok to leave if you do not feel safe."

This weekend anyone over the age of 16 can attend any one of the 42 walk-in vaccination clinics to receive either their first or second dose of a jab.

Those looking to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must have received their first dose at least 21 days ago. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, the interval must be 24 days or more.

Proof of first vaccination must be brought to the walk-in centre for a second dose to be administered.

To be able to receive a jab at one of the 42 walk-in centres – the locations of which can be found on hse.ie – without registering in advance, people must have a mobile phone number, email address, photo ID and Eircode.

The HSE also encourages people to bring their PPS number, however, this is not absolutely needed.