HSE whistleblower flagged abuse allegations with Leo Varadkar before quitting due to lack of action

HSE whistleblower Iain Smith has disclosed how he quit his role as a social worker in 2015 due to frustration with years of inaction by the HSE after he brought detailed abuse allegations to the then Minister for Health Leo Varadkar.

Smith outlined on 'RTE Investigates - Whistleblowers: Fighting to be Heard' how he felt powerless as a social worker after he spent years highlighting the case of ‘Grace’, a vulnerable woman left in the care of a foster family for over 20 years despite allegations of sexual and physical abuse.

“I had to take that initiative myself as a private citizen and make a complaint to the gardaí," he said.

In 2017 the High Court awarded ‘Grace’ €6.3m due to the State’s failure to protect her.

Smith first recommended a protection plan for ‘Grace’ in 2008, and in 2009 she was made ward of the court and placed in the care of the state.

But even after ‘Grace’ was removed from the house, other young vulnerable people were placed in the foster home.

Smith revealed how he made a protected disclosure outlining 14 different concerns to the then Minister for Health Leo Varadkar on the matter in 2014 and this resulted in a face-to-face meeting. But Smith says the meeting in early 2015 was the last he heard from Mr Varadkar with respect to the case.

It was only after the case of ‘Grace’ came under the media spotlight, along with pressure from a second social worker, was a commission of inquiry set up in 2016.

In a statement from a spokesman from Mr Varadkar released to RTÉ, the Tánaiste said “he didn’t have any reason to revert back to Mr Smith after the meeting” but that the issues raised by him were taken “extremely seriously” and resulted in the “establishment of a statutory commission of investigation.”

This commission was established in February 2016, though Mr Smith had met with Varadkar a year earlier.

It was revealed that four years after the Farrelly Commission was established, it has yet to even complete the first phase of its investigation. To date it has cost €5 million.

“The fact that it is costing millions of euro, the fact that I’ve been asked to go back next week to give more evidence - I can’t see an end to it," Mr Smith said.

He continued: “I was effectively not able to work for a year due to participating in this commission. I was brought in to speak in front of a room of lawyers on 27 different occasions as well as attending the commission on many other days. I wasn’t able to leave. The commission has the power to detain me as it has the same power as the High Court to make witnesses appear."

The commission was supposed to be completed in 2018, but has yet to publish its first report.

The Farrelly Commission and the HSE said that as the commission is ongoing, it cannot comment at this point.

This disclosure comes as RTÉ revealed just 12pc of whistleblower claims made to the Workplace Relations Commission are successful under the 2014 Protected Disclosures Act.

