HSE warns vaping is ‘emerging risk’ to health of children

Experts call for ban on tobacco sales to under-21s

The HSE has warned that vaping is an “emerging risk” to the health of children and young people.

It said that parents, guardians and teachers have been in contact seeking advice on how to protect children and young people from the harms of vaping.

The HSE also encourages parents and guardians to discuss vaping with their children and young people.

Additionally, the HSE has issued a list of warnings showing the impact vaping can have on children and young persons:

E-cigarette use has been linked with acute harms including poisonings, burns, fractures, lung injury and asthma exacerbations.

Early evidence links E-cigarettes use to cardiovascular and respiratory tissue damage.

E-cigarettes often contain nicotine, which is addictive and leads to dependence.

Children and young people are especially vulnerable to the effects of nicotine on their developing brains including nicotine addiction, mood disorders, and lowering of impulse control.

Other drugs such as alcohol, synthetic cannabinoids, and opiates can be added to E-liquids and consumed through vaping.

Children and young people who use E-cigarettes are more likely to start smoking compared to those who never used E-cigarettes.

Longer-term health effects of vaping are uncertain at this point in time.

In 2022 the drafting of the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Prodcuts) Bill was approved by government.

The Bill will ban the sale of E-cigarettes to those under the age of 18, strengthening regulation of the retail of tobacco and E-cigarette products.

This Bill is expected to be brough forward into the legislative programme soon.

It was reported that smoking among children and young people aged 10-17 decreased from almost 1-in4 in 1998 to 1-in-20 in 2018.

Vaping has now become more common for adults in recent years with almost one-in-20 people aged 15 years and older in Ireland vaping. Most of these people smoke or have smoked in the past.

Vaping has also become more common among children and young people with data from 2018 showing that about one-in-10 children and young people aged 12 to 17 used an E-cigarette in the last 30 days.

Data focused on 16 years olds found 1-in-5 were using E-cigarettes in 2019 which is double what it was in 2015.

It came as health experts are urging the Government to make Ireland the first country in Europe to ban the sale of tobacco to anyone aged under 21.

On World No Tobacco Day, the Tobacco 21 Alliance says the best way to stop the rise of smoking and vaping rates among young people was an increase in the legal age of sale of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21.

The umbrella group said this would be the first step towards a New Zealand-style ‘tobacco endgame’, with other measures needed such as reducing the number of retail premises selling tobacco products and decreasing the nicotine content in cigarettes.

In New Zealand, legislation to create a smoke-free generation was passed last year and it is now illegal in that country to sell tobacco products to anyone born on or after Jan 1, 2009.

“The evidence strongly suggests that raising the age of sale of all forms of tobacco and e-cigarettes will turn the tide back in the right direction, disrupting a high rate of smokers moving from casual use to addiction between the ages of 18 and 20,” said Tobacco 21 Alliance spokesperson and Chair of ASH Ireland, Council of the Irish Heart Foundation, Dr Emmet O’Brien.

Dr O’Brien said Ireland had led the way with its workplace smoking ban in 2004 but has since become complacent, with recent figures showing an increase in the number of teenagers who have taken up the habit.

“The younger people are when they first light up, the harder it will be to stop smoking as an adult,” said Dr O’Brien, who is also a respiratory consultant at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

“So, on this World No Tobacco Day, we believe it is timely that Ireland makes history by becoming the first country in the EU to implement Tobacco 21, and ban the sale of tobacco to anyone under 21.”

The members of the Tobacco 21 Alliance are the Irish Heart Foundation and its ASH Council, Foroige, the Asthma Society of Ireland , COPD Support Ireland, the Irish Cancer Prevention Network (Irish Cancer Society, Marie Keating Foundation, National Cancer Control Programme, National Cancer Screening Service, Breakthrough Cancer Research), the HSE Tobacco Free Ireland Programme, the Royal College of Physicians Ireland, the Irish Thoracic Society, the Environmental Health Association of Ireland, association of Public Health Medicine Registrars of Ireland, the 221+ Patient Group, and the Limerick, Fingal, Kildare, Wicklow, Roscommon, Donegal, and Kerry Comhairle na nÓg Comhairlí.