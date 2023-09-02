HSE warns of ‘high strength’ drugs in circulation at Electric Picnic

Electric Picnic attendees have already been warned about a high-strength drug in circulation at the festival as the second day gets underway in Stradbally, Co Laois.

The crowds of approximately 70,000 people will today see performances by Paolo Nutini, Tom Odell and Fred again...

Festival goers have already been warned that high-strength MDMA pills that contain “over two times the average adult dose” have been identified.

The HSE issued the message to revellers last night, after drugs surrendered to the testing programme were analysed.

"Purple Punisher Pills” that contain 246mg – approximately two times the average adult dose – were identified.

The pills are triangular, purple pills with the inscription of a skull.

The @HSElive has identified Purple Punisher Pills which contain approximately two times the average adult dose.



Please exercise caution. Visit https://t.co/FG9Bv3jUWJ

#ReduceTheHarm pic.twitter.com/MuWv4V1Bcg — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) September 1, 2023

“It’s safer not to use drugs at all,” the risk communication, shared by the festival, said.

“All MDMA has risk, you can’t be sure of the contents or purity. Treat all products with caution, start low, go slow, keep cool and avoid mixing.”

Seven new drugs never before seen in Ireland have already been identified as a result of the programme, including psychoactive synthetic drugs like 3-CMC.

Attendees have been asked to surrender drugs in bins that will be placed around the site this weekend.

The contents of the bins will be tested as part of the Safer Nightlife Programme, allowing the HSE to issue warnings about any high-strength drugs where necessary.

The HSE drugs.ie team can be found at the Main Arena, in the Jimi Hendrix campsite and in the Janis Joplin campsite on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be five surrender bins, three tents and 70 trained volunteers at the festival.

Disposable vapes have been added to the list of prohibited items this year, though refillable vapes are allowed.

Meanwhile, an emotional speech by headline act Niall Horan captured the crowd last night, with the former boy band star telling festival goers that he is from “an hour up the road” and last night performed in front of 70,000 people.

"I can do this 50,000 times and I still can never figure out how I ended up here. Just follow your dreams, I’m telling you,” he said.

The final day of the festival will see headline acts including The Killers and The Script.

The performance will come just months after the death of the band's co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan, who passed away in April aged 46 following a short illness.