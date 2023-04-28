HSE urges vulnerable to get spring Covid booster so they will be eligible for jab in autumn

Sub-variant named Arcturus, believed to be more infectious, has been detected here in low numbers

People eligible for a spring Covid booster vaccine are being urged to get it by the end of next month so they can get another shot in autumn.

The spring booster is aimed at people aged 70 years and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people aged five years and older who have a weak immune system.

The autumn booster shot will be given to people aged 50 and older, healthcare workers, and people who are immunocompromised or have high-risk medical conditions.

The HSE said it aims to complete the spring booster campaign by the end of next month.

“This will allow for the period of time required for those getting their spring booster to get their next booster dose in autumn, along with their flu vaccine,” a spokesperson said.

It said people who are eligible for the jab can get the booster from a participating GP, a pharmacy or at a community vaccination centre. It must be at least three months since their previous Covid vaccine or Covid infection.

There has been a rise in Covid infections over several weeks, although there are signs this wave may now be plateauing. A sub-variant named Arcturus, believed to be more infectious, has been detected here in low numbers.

There were 251 patients with Covid in hospital yesterday, including 12 in intensive care.

“Over the coming weeks, residents of long-term care facilities for older adults will be vaccinated by HSE mobile vaccination teams. Children under 12 years with a weak immune system will be vaccinated at community vaccination centres,” a HSE spokesperson said.

Eileen Whelan, who is HSE national lead for the Covid vaccination programmes, said: “We know people’s immunity weakens over time, especially in older people.”

Protection peaks four to eight weeks after vaccination and wanes from then. But protection against hospitalisation and severe disease lasts for at least nine months.

In its latest advice, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) said age remains the strongest predictor of hospitalisation, intensive care admission, and death.

Members of the Traveller and Roma communities and people who are homeless are the only specific groups identified as being at significantly increased risk and should be prioritised for vaccination.

In relation to the autumn booster, Niac said pregnant people are recommended the vaccine if it is more than six months since their previous jab or infection. For healthy people aged 18 to 49 who already had a primary vaccination and first booster, another is not routinely recommended.