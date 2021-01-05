HSE urged to ‘remove roadblocks’ in plans to hire 16,000 extra staff

Siptu wants the plans for extra staff promised in the budget to be fast-tracked

Plans to hire up to 16,000 healthcare workers must be urgently fast-tracked in the fight against Covid-19, the country’s largest union is warning.

Siptu claimed there is little evidence of additional recruitment by HSE management to assist the frontline workforce since the Government pledged an extra €4bn for the health service in the budget.

It said in a statement the funding was earmarked to prioritise the development of health services in the community, deliver 2,600 extra beds and recruit up to 16,000 staff.

“Siptu is demanding these initiatives are fast-tracked so that the healthcare workforce is fully supported in the challenging weeks and months ahead,” it said.

Read More

The union’s newly appointed health divisional organiser, Kevin Figgis, said workers are fearful they will not have the numbers to meet the challenges from the next wave of the virus.

“The health service cannot close; healthcare workers have worked around the clock fighting Covid-19 every day since early 2020 and face the new year with possibly their gravest challenge yet.

“They are exhausted and must have the necessary resources to ensure we win this battle while we await the roll-out of the vaccine in the weeks and months ahead.”

He said the Department of Health and HSE must do all in their power to ensure the necessary resources are in place to provide life-saving care on the frontline.

Mr Figgis said staff in hospitals, community facilities, mental health services, and the national ambulance service urgently need additional resources.

He said the HSE must give national approval for local recruitment to ensure additional staffing levels can be secured in the shortest timeframe possible.

“Since the budget announcement in October, our members have seen little evidence of additional recruitment to assist the frontline workforce,” he said.

“It is essential that roadblocks are removed for vitally needed healthcare workforce supports.”

Read More

Irish Independent