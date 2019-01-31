An investigation is underway into the alleged data leak concerning a patient who had an abortion at a Dublin hospital.

HSE to investigate alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at Dublin maternity hospital

A young woman is alleged to have received a phone call from a man asking her to attend his clinic despite having already undergone a termination of pregnancy.

In an image of a text message she allegedly received which has been circulating online, the patient is directed to a blue shop on Berkeley road in Dublin which is located next to a respected family planning clinic.

Concerns have been raised as to how the girl's contact details came into this man’s possession and Health Minister Simon Harris has directed the HSE to investigate any potential data breaches.

A spokesperson said “the Minister is very concerned by the allegations raised on social media.

“He has asked the HSE to investigate the alleged breach of patient information.

“The Minister has been quite clear abortion services should be viewed as a normalised part of the health service and women should not be subjected to any intimidation or harassment.”

A post on social media which was shared more than a thousand times claims "the lady has no idea how this man got her phone number. She reported to the guards & was told to just block the number.

"She rang the number back & the guy started screaming down the phone at her saying she was disgusting for what she did."

