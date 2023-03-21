HSE to fund game-changing cystic fibrosis drug Kaftrio for children after marathon campaign

Eilis Lyons from Celbridge with her daughter Aibhín (4) who has cystic fibrosis is one of many parents awaiting the drug Kaftrio when she turns 6.

Children with cystic fibrosis are at last to be offered the life-changing drug, Kaftrio, after a long and arduous battle with the HSE to make it available.

The decision comes as a huge relief to parents who were desperate for their children to benefit from the drug, which had been at the centre of a pricing dispute between the HSE and the drug manufacturer Vertex.

It means children aged 6-11, who previously fell outside the eligibility criteria, will be offered the drug, following robust and lengthy engagements with Vertex, the HSE said today.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland said the families of these 35 children, who had previously been excluded from access to the therapy because they were of a different genome type, were celebrating the news.

However, it urged ‘future-proofing’ to ensure that, when Kaftrio is extended to children age 2-5 years, and others with CF, that protracted and stressful disputes can be avoided in the future.

Philip Watt, CEO, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, said :“In quietly celebrating with all who have contributed to this positive outcome today, we particularly think of, and thank, all of the parents, friends and families of the 35 impacted children directly affected by this dispute.

"Their voice, their dignity and their strength over the past year has been the key factor in providing the necessary momentum for resolving a crisis that should never have occurred in the first instance.

“We know today is a somewhat bitter-sweet moment for the impacted parents. Their children have been without Kaftrio for far too long – a ground-breaking drug that has been available to 140 other children age 6-11 years with cystic fibrosis during this time.

!We would urge that wider lessons can be discussed and learned for the drug reimbursement process itself in Ireland. The recent statements by Minister Donnelly in this context are very much welcomed.”

Kaftrio is used for treatment of cystic fibrosis patients who are heterozygous for the F508del mutation and either a minimal function (MF) mutation, or an unknown mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

The Cystic Fibrosis Association and parents waged a lengthy campaign to secure the drug which was caught up in a row about funding between the HSE and its makers.

The HSE said it is committed to providing access to as many medicines as possible, in as timely a fashion as possible, from the resources available and provided by Government.

“HSE decisions on which medicines are reimbursed by the taxpayer are made on objective, scientific and economic grounds.

“The HSE robustly assesses applications for reimbursement to make sure that it can stretch available resources as far as possible and to deliver the best value in relation to each medicine and ultimately more medicines to Irish citizens and patients. “

Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, delivered the news, saying: “We are delighted today to announce that Kaftrio is now to be made available to those children previously ineligible. We have finalised the negotiated agreement with the manufacturer and are pleased to announce that the HSE has now approved this drug which will improve the lives of the children who can now avail of it.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “This is a very welcome development. Kaftrio has been a life-changing drug for cystic fibrosis sufferers and I wanted it made available to everyone who needs it.

"I would like to commend the HSE and the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics for working so hard to conclude this agreement with the manufacturer. This is good news for the young children with cystic fibrosis who can now access this therapy. It is another important milestone that will help us to continue to improve outcomes for patients with cystic fibrosis in this country.”