HSE to carry out 'comprehensive' assessment of buildings as schools undergo safety probe

The HSE said today it has "currently no safety concerns regarding the integrity of its buildings" in relation to construction works carried out by the company at the centre of a school safety probe.

A spokesperson said, however, that it is carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the relevant healthcare facilities to provide complete assurance.

She told Independent.ie that having undertaken an initial review, it would appear that different forms of construction are involved.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed this morning that Western Buildings Systems, at the centre of a school safety probe which has closed two schools and put up to 40 others at risk, was previously contracted for works on hospitals and other healthcare buildings by the state.

Some 42 schools built by Western Building Services (WBS) in the past fifteen years are now under inspection amid concerns for the structural safety of the buildings.

It was confirmed this morning that the company has had previous contracts in buildings outside the education sector including in hospitals.

"It’s being checked out, the initial indications from Beaumont and some of the health buildings is that they’re not affected," Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

"But the truth is at the moment we don’t have all the answers," he added.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD with Principal Tim Stapleton Principal of Tyrrelstown Educate Together and Vivienne Bourke Principal of St Lukes NS visiting the schools this morning. Photo: Mark Condren

The company is currently involved with the construction of two new schools and have not been asked to halt construction at present.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said new regulations introduced since 2014 involving "enhanced oversight" meant it would not be necessary to ask the company to delay construction.

Mr Varadkar said the concern for the safety was paramount and while there was no definite timeframe available for when children will return to classrooms, the aim is to find suitable accommodation before the end of the mid-term.

This will likely come in the form of prefabs and port-acabins at a time when the government has committed to reduce the number of pupils taught in temporary structures.

"In some cases schools may have to close in others it may still be possible for them to operate with internal bracing or for the ground floor to stay open with porta-cabins," Mr Varadkar said.

"We need to use the next couple of days and the midterm break to find the answers and communicate them to parents of pupils and staff."

In a statement released to media, Western Building Systems said they understand the assessment of school buildings is in relation to fire safety and building structures.

"We understand from public reports that the Department’s assessment involves a range of schools, including 42 schools which we either fully or partially constructed," they said.

"It is important, not least for pupils, parents and teachers, that accurate information is firmly established as to the process now underway.

"In respect of the 30 fire safety inspections carried out by the Department, we have only received reports for 20 schools, responding to each in full. We continue to await receipt of the 10 outstanding reports. On the building structures, we have only received a draft report for one school.

"This morning, we wrote to the Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD seeking an urgent meeting with him to better understand the Department’s concerns and the process that is now underway."

