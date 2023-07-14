HSE tells public to stop using two disposal vape products as they exceed nicotine limit

The HSE’s has issued an alert warning members of the public to stop using two e-cigarette products as they contain “illegal amounts of nicotine”.

The HSE’s Environmental Health Service said customers can return the affected products to the shop they were bought in and retailers have been asked to stop selling them.

The products in question are:

• McKesse Blue & Razz Ice MK Bar 7000 Disposable, Expiry date: 03/12/2023

• McKesse Green Apple MK Bar 7000 Disposable, Expiry date: 03/12/2023

It comes as the HSE’s National Tobacco Control Office submitted a RAPEX alert notification to the European Safety Gate – the EU rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products – after discovering that the two products contain more than the permitted amount of nicotine (20mg/ml or 2pc).

The products subject to the RAPEX alert were sampled and analysed by the HSE and found to have a nicotine concentration up to 28.9 mg/ml. The declared nicotine concentration on the packaging indicated a nicotine concentration of 20mg/ml or 2pc nicotine, the HSE said.

The health service confirmed that it has contacted all major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers and made them aware of this issue.

Dr Maurice Mulcahy, Regional Chief Environmental Health Officer, HSE, said as a “precautionary measure”, any members of the public who have McKesse products should check them against the two e-cigarette types included in the alert.

“If you have any of these products, we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it,” he said.

“We are also asking retailers to stop selling the products listed below and to contact the HSE with supplier traceability details. If retailers have sold or distributed any of the listed products below we want them to recall them by displaying a recall notice in a prominent position in their retail premises and on their website.

“This is the second RAPEX alert initiated by the Environmental Health Service in recent weeks. I therefore must remind manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarettes and refill containers (e-liquids), it is their responsibility to ensure that they fully comply with all legislative requirements.”

“This includes the legal onus on manufacturers and importers to give full and proper advance notification to the HSE of their intention to place products on the Irish market via the European Common Entry Gate portal. Furthermore, they are reminded they bear full responsibility for the quality and safety of these products, when placed on the market and used under normal or reasonably foreseeable conditions,” he added.

Dr Mulcahy said retailers must also ensure that the products they purchase from importers and distributors are notified to the HSE via the EU Common Entry Gate and comply with all legislative requirements.

The HSE is asking retailers to do the following: