HSE tells pharmacists that some wastage of unused vaccines ‘inevitable’

The HSE has told pharmacists in Covid-19 vaccination centres that some “unused” vaccines are inevitable.

It follows a strongly worded letter from pharmacists warning the HSE not to allow surplus Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines go to waste.

The HSE is now only administering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people who register for a jab.

In a response to the pharmacists, the HSE said: “We continue to minimise unused stock but some unused stock is inevitable on a programme as complex as this.”

The pharmacists had asked the unused vaccines be given to poorer countries which are in need of the jabs.

But the HSE said because the vaccines had already been distributed from its cold chain storage unit “they would not be eligible for redistribution given the chain of custody - even if maintained in cold chain conditions.”

The HSE said it was continuing to try to minimise unused stock .

However, pharmacists involved in the programme have rejected the HSE’s response.

One source said the pharmacists have computerised monitors which can do a printout proving the vaccines were held at the right temperatures.