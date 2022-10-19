HSE suspends Transgender Equality Network funding for failing to produce financial accounts despite getting tens of thousands in grants from the State

The HSE has suspended Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) funding over its failure to produce complete financial accounts.

The HSE confirmed to the Irish Independent that TENI’s funding would remain suspended until it received “signed audited accounts” from the non-profit.

It followed a meeting with TENI on Wednesday.

TENI failed to produce complete financial accounts by May 31, as is required by their grant aid agreement with the HSE.

This means TENI has missed the deadline for filing its annual accounts for the fourth year in a row.

TENI has received more than €1.3m from the HSE since 2017.

The HSE said it received draft accounts from TENI for 2021 but agreed funding will remain suspended until signed audited accounts are received.

“TENI made a commitment that these will be provided.

"When received, the HSE will review the signed audited accounts and will consider its position,” a HSE spokesperson said.

TENI were also asked by the HSE to provide a “detailed plan to mitigate against further delays in financial reporting” as is required by their grant aid agreement.

Signed 2021 accounts, which were due on May 31 of this year, have not yet been submitted to the HSE.

Julieanne Zhu, hired as Teni’s new finance and operations manager in April, resigned in August.

Teni told the HSE in February it was “trying to clean up the mess from 2018” when it said it began having financial governance issues.

The HSE suspended TENI’s funding earlier this year after it was late to file its 2020 accounts.

TENI has received €74,193 out of an allocation of €159,000 for 2022.

This weekend the HSE said it was aware of Ms Zhu’s resignation and TENI’s failure to file accounts on time.

TENI had not responded to requests for comment from Independent.ie by the time of publication.