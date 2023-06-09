HSE suffers another cyber attack as personal details left compromised

The Health Service Executive (HSE) confirmed that it has been impacted by another ‘international scale’ criminal cyber attack.

This is the second large scale hack that the organisation has seen, after being hit with their first cyber attack in 2021.

Yesterday, June 8, the HSE once again became aware that international criminals have once again targeted them.

Compared to the 2021 hack, this attack is said to be on a smaller scale and that data has not been as significantly compromised. The HSE confirmed that no more than 20 individuals’ data was accessed.

In a statement the HSE said: “The HSE became aware yesterday evening (Thursday, 8th June) that an external partner (EY) working with us on a project to automate part of our recruitment process was alerted to a cyber-attack on the technology product MoveIT which they were using to support this work.

“This attack was criminal in nature and international in scale.”

They added: “HSE teams together with EY have worked closely over the last number of hours to determine the impact on HSE data.

“This analysis has determined that is it likely that information relating to no more than 20 individuals involved in recruitment processes was accessed.

“The data on these recruitment panels is comprised of names, addresses, mobile number, place on the panel and more general information on the posts being recruited. Importantly no other personal identification data or financial data is included.

“The HSE is in contact with relevant authorities and is informing the Data Protection Commission. Contact will be made shortly with those individuals whose data was accessed.”

The information accessed would have comprised of people’s personal information that were undergoing the recruitment process with the HSE.

Commenting on the information available to date HSE CEO Bernard Gloster said: “I have reviewed this incident with senior officials this morning. Any breach is regrettable but unfortunately a feature of international criminal activity in recent years.

“A number of significant facts are important here including no patient data was involved, the attack was not in the HSE ICT environment, there is no evidence as of yet of this data appearing on the dark web which is being monitored by EY and the exposure for the HSE appears to be quite small. We are actively keeping the matter under review.”

In 2021, the first international scale hack that took place directly affected 113000 patients and staff whose personal data was stolen during the attack.

Their personal information was illegally accessed and copied during the cyber attack on the health service systems.

Following this the HSE obtained a High Court order on May 20, 2021, restraining any sharing, processing, selling or publishing of data illegally accessed and copied from their computer systems. This is currently still in place, to prevent anyone using the information obtained.