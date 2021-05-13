| 4.3°C Dublin

HSE sued over prescription of drugs to boy attending mental health service

Shane Phelan

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the Health Service Executive (HSE) over the alleged prescribing of excessive amounts of medication to a child attending a mental health service.

The lawsuit is the first to be taken in connection with concerns that children in south Kerry were over-medicated in recent years.

