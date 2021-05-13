HSE sued over prescription of drugs to boy attending mental health service

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the Health Service Executive (HSE) over the alleged prescribing of excessive amounts of medication to a child attending a mental health service.

The lawsuit is the first to be taken in connection with concerns that children in south Kerry were over-medicated in recent years.

It is feared a considerable number of these patients were prescribed medication dosages more appropriate for adults than children and may have suffered significant health issues as a result.

The medical negligence proceedings have been initiated in the High Court against the HSE on behalf of a minor boy.

It comes as the HSE is continuing a review of the files of more than 1,500 patients who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) between 2016 and the end of last year.

The review has been active since April 19 and is expected to last 16 weeks.

The issue first came to light last autumn when a member of the South Kerry CAMHS team became concerned about some of the clinical care of patients they were treating.

A sample review involving 50 patients took place, and the findings were deemed significant enough for a large-scale reviww to be ordered.

The matter has also been referred to the Medical Council.

Law firm Coleman Legal confirmed it had issued proceedings on behalf of a child.

“We can confirm we have issued proceedings, but due to the sensitive nature of the case we are not in a position to comment on it,” solicitor Keith Rolls said.

“However, we can say we have been contacted by a number of other families who are also concerned about the treatment given to their child and are being instructed by them.”

The HSE has not commented on the precise reasons for the review, beyond saying it related to concerns “about the care given in some cases”.

In a statement, it said it believed most of the children whose files are being reviewed will have received appropriate care and appropriate clinical interventions.

It said that as the team reviews files, any urgent issues found will be dealt with immediately.

“In other words, any child or young person who needs immediate follow-up or intervention will be contacted directly,” the statement said.

“We expect the look-back review process to take in the region of 16 weeks, and this timeline will remain under constant review.

"The team’s absolute priority is that the review is comprehensive and thorough so that everyone can be assured that they receive appropriate care.”

London-based consultant psychiatrist Dr Sean Maskey is leading the process.

The HSE said he had already travelled to Kerry to meet with the clinical team undertaking the review and would continue to do so as needed.

“Dr Maskey is providing external, independent and expert oversight to the process and will provide recommendations and findings,” the statement said.

“We remain committed to sharing these findings and recommendations once the review process is completed.”

A helpline set up last month, with the number 1800 742 800, is continuing to operate between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Up to the end of last week it had received 84 calls.

Concerns over the care received by children who attended South Kerry CAMHS were first reported by the Irish Independent last month.

A spokesman said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was being kept aware of the review and any issues arising from it.