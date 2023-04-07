HSE shares ‘Easter egg safety tips’ with parents as some eggs pose choking risk

The HSE has urged parents to avoid giving mini eggs to children, instead opting for larger, hollow eggs.

The HSE has shared a number of “Easter egg safety tips” with parents ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend.

It has urged parents to be aware that some sweet treats come with an increased choking risk.

Taking to Twitter, the health service said: "Easter is coming up and chocolate eggs may be on the menu.

“Did you know that mini eggs can block a child’s windpipe and cause choking?”

Advice offered to parents includes choosing larger, hollow eggs as they pose less of a choking hazard.

"Avoid mini-eggs,” the HSE has advised.

Easter is coming up and chocolate eggs may be on the menu.



Did you know that mini eggs can block a child's windpipe and cause choking?



Find out more about food choking risks for babies and children: https://t.co/GyA3rnWHxQ#HSEMyChild pic.twitter.com/Y4Qucr7JyN — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) April 6, 2023

Next, parents are told to remove the packaging around the sweets that come inside some chocolate eggs. They should be cut into small pieces.

"Always supervise young children when they are eating,” the the tweet urged, sharing a link to guidelines on child safety surrounding choking.

Foods to never give a child under five include whole or chopped nuts, marshmallows, popcorn, chewing gum, small hard round or oval-shaped sweets – these include boiled sweets, cough drops, fruit gums, jelly beans, lollipops, caramels and chocolate mini eggs – and small hard chocolates, the HSE website says.

“Your child should eat sitting in a high chair or at a table with an adult supervising, never eat while walking or running - there is a risk they could choke, never eat in bed,” it adds.

“Avoid letting your child eat in the car or buggy. Watch that older children do not share unsuitable food with younger children. Children can put too much food in their mouth at any one time, even if it's cut up small.”

The full list of guidelines can be found on the HSE website.