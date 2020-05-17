HSE says Mater complied with legal requirement to report 244 coronavirus cases

THE Mater Hospital complied with its legal requirement to report coronavirus cases to the public health authorities, HSE boss Paul Reid has said.

A HSE probe was launched after 244 cases were added to the Department of Health's daily announcement of new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The cases dated back to mid-March.

The Mater Hospital insisted it has reported all cases of Covid-19 to the authorities very day.

Now a draft report into the issue has found that the Mater did comply with it's obligations but there were "data uploading issues" that led to the discrepancy.

HSE boss Mr Reid said he had been concerned at the delay in adding the cases to the total number of people who have contracted coronavirus.

He asked for a review of what happened and he said that facts in the draft report have reassured him.

Mr Reid said the findings of the probe "clearly demonstrates" that the legal requirement for the Mater to report coronavirus cases was met.

He also said that contact tracing was completed in the 244 cases.

Mr Reid said the issue arose because information that was submitted to the labs "at some stage in the process" did not have full details, particularly all of the names involved in the cases.

"Therefore it didn’t allow us the complete correlation of the data at the appropriate time," he said.

Mr Reid said he has asked HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry to seek assurances from all hospitals that the data is being submitted to the labs with the full and required details.

He said: "The report will make very clear recommendations in this regard".

Mr Henry stressed that the report was a draft but that it appears the lab was unable to upload all of the information onto the system collating coronavirus cases as the details of the cases were incomplete.

He said that the Mater Hospital did report the full information to the Public Health Department of Ireland East Hospital Group which allowed for assessment of the cases and contact tracing to take place.

Mr Reid said "due process" must be completed in relation to the HSE investigation into what happened with the data from the Mater and it's expected that the final report will be finished shortly.

Online Editors