HSE response to Dáil spending watchdog on 'non-compliant spending' branded 'unacceptable'

INFORMATION supplied to the Dáil's spending watchdog by the HSE on the use of taxpayer funds that didn't comply with the State's procurement rules has been branded as "disappointing and unacceptable".

The new chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley made the remarks after the HSE was unable to provide information sought by the powerful committee in the last Dáil.

The last PAC had been examining spending by Government Departments and State agencies that either did not comply with the State's procurement guidelines or did not involve a competitive tender process due to exceptional circumstances.

Read More

While other organisations were able to provide instances of such non-compliance for the year 2018, the HSE could not offer an overall sum in its case.

Correspondence from the HSE in January says that the organisation does not have a single finance and procurement system and as a result it "does not have full visibility of all procurement-related activity."

It said the HSE could not provide the information sought by the PAC and that a fully integrated finance and procurement system for 80pc of the value of the health service's spending is not set to be in place until the start of 2024.

The HSE did provide a summary of Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) findings for the years 2015 to 2018.

The C&AG reported that 23pc of a €66m sample of HSE spending in 2018 was "non-compliant" with procurement guidelines.

This amounts to more than €15m.

Mr Stanley said that the PAC will discuss the information provided by the HSE when it meets tomorrow morning.

He said the HSE: "was unable to supply the information requested because it did not have a single finance and procurement system and relied on multiple legacy systems.

“The HSE said that while it had a plan to move to a single system it would be the first quarter of 2024 before that would be possible.

"This response is disappointing and unacceptable as the HSE is one of the biggest spenders of taxpayers’ money on procurement.

"This is something that I think we will need to follow-up with the HSE,” he added.

A HSE spokesperson said: "The HSE looks forward to engaging with the Public Accounts Committee on an ongoing basis."

The PAC intends to meet with the HSE and Department of Health next week to quiz them on the separate issue of the C&AG's special report on the Nursing Homes Support Scheme - more commonly known as Fair Deal.

Read More

Online Editors