HSE ordered almost €7.5m worth of recalled hand sanitiser

Virapro hand cleanser gel at the Belfast Trust in the grounds of Belfast City Hospital.

The HSE ordered almost €7.5m worth of the recalled hand sanitiser from ViraPro, it has transpired.

On Friday night the Department of Agriculture called for the recall of products from the ViraPro hand sanitiser line.

This was a precaution due to concerns inadequate levels of ethanol would render the product ineffective.

The HSE issued a statement to Independent.ie confirming it had ordered a large batch of the product.

A HSE spokeswoman said: “A total of 3,128,876 units of ViraPro with a value of €7.447m (ex VAT) have been received by HSE to date.

“2,092,398 units have been placed in quarantine which means that 1,036,074 units have been issued to health service locations.”

The HSE said the batch represents less than 10pc of HSE stock and added that there is “ample stock available in HSE storage to replace it.”

The HSE has mobilised a Product Recall Team who have “quarantined” all stocks currently held in the National PPE Distribution Centres.

A recall notice has been issued for all unused stocks of Virapro from health service locations. The HSE said the notice will assist in “understanding and establishing” how much product needs to be “uplifted and replaced.”

“It is likely that all healthcare facilities (Acutes and CHOs including GPs, National Ambulance Service) may have been issued stocks,” the spokeswoman said.

The recall notice has been issued to all healthcare facilities and the responses received will provide further information.

“The HSE Product Recall Team has not been notified about any ill effects from using the product,” the spokeswoman added.

