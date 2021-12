HSE lists vaccination walk-in clinics open tomorrow

The HSE has published the list of Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinics for Tuesday, December 21.

It is operating some walk-in clinics for dose one and dose two, booster vaccines for healthcare workers, and people aged over 40.

More information can be found on hse.ie and people are advised to check the HSE’s Twitter account for the latest information regarding queues.



Carlow

Woodford Dolmen Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 7pm

Healthcare workers: 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 7pm



Cavan

Kilmore Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7:15pm

Healthcare workers over 30: 8.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7:15pm



Cork

City Hall

Boosters for 40+: 8am to 8pm

Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 8am to 8pm



Dublin

Swords - National Show Centre

Boosters for 40+: 8:30am to 11am, 12.40pm to 4pm, 5:20pm to 6:30pm.

Boosters for healthcare workers: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 7:10pm.

Dose 1 & 2 vaccines: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 7:10pm



Croke Park

Boosters for 40+: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 7:10pm.

Boosters for healthcare workers: 1:40pm to 4:10pm, 5:20pm to 7:10pm



Richmond Barracks

Boosters for 40 and older: 8:30am to 10:30am



Donegal

Letterkenny Business Park

Boosters for 40+: 8am to 7:30pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8am to 7pm

Dose 1 and 2 clinics: 8am to 7:30pm



Galway

Galway Racecourse

Boosters for 40+: 8.30am to 6pm.

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.30am to 6pm

Dose 1 and 2 clinics: 8.30am to 6pm



Kerry

Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, V92 HT21

Boosters for 40 years and older: 8.30am to 4.30pm



Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre

Boosters for 40+: 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.15am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 7.15pm



Leitrim

Carrick-on-Shannon Primary Care Centre

Boosters for 40+: 8:30am to 7:30pm



Limerick

Scoil Carmel

Dose 1 and 2 clinics: 4pm to 7pm



Longford

Clonguish GAA

Boosters for 40+: 9.15 to 4pm

Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 9.15 to 4pm



Louth

Fairways Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 9.15am to 4pm



Mayo

Breaffy House

Boosters for 40+: 10:30am to 1pm, 2pm to 4:30pm

Boosters for 50 to 59 year olds:10:30am to 1pm, 2pm to 4.30pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 10:30am to 1pm, 2pm to 4:30pm



Monaghan

Glencarn Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 1.30pm to 7.15pm

Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 8.30am to 12:30pm, 1:30pm to 5:15pm



Offaly

Vaccination Centre, Mucklagh Community Centre, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly, R35 DN02

Boosters for 40+: 9.15am to 5pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 9.15am to 5pm



Roscommon

Vaccination Centre, Byron Hughes Building, Golf Links Road, Roscommon town, F42 YX65

Boosters for 40+ and healthcare workers: 3:30pm to 7:30pm



Sligo

Sligo Racecourse

Boosters for 40+: 9.30am to 7.30pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 9.30am to 7.30pm

Dose 1 and 2 clinics: 8:30am to 7:30pm



Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 8.30am to 7pm.

Clonmel Park Hotel

Boosters for 40+: 11am to 1pm, 2pm to 6.30pm



Waterford

Waterford IT

Boosters for 40+: 8.15am to 5:15pm.

Boosters for healthcare workers: 8.15am to 5.15pm.

Dose 1 and 2 clinics: 1:15pm to 2:30pm



Westmeath

Moate Youth and Community Sports Centre

Boosters for 40+: 9:30am to 7pm

Boosters for healthcare workers over 30: 9:30am to 7pm



Wexford

Enniscorthy Astro Active Centre, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Y21 W640

Boosters for 40+: 3pm to 7pm

Boosters for healthcare workers: 3pm to 7pm

Dose 1 and 2 clinics: 3pm to 7pm



Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre

Boosters for 50-59: 2:30pm to 6:30pm