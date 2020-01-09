HSE issues warning as flu deaths rise

The number of patients who have been killed by the flu this winter has risen to 28, it emerged today.

The HSE said it appears to have peaked but people in at-risk groups are still urged to get vaccinated.

The majority of the deaths have occurred in persons aged 65 years and older.

So far this winter 2,038 patients have been hospitalised with the flu.

Some 72 patients were admitted to critical care units, the majority due to flu.

The flu vaccine is available free of charge from GPs for all people in at risk groups, and from pharmacists for everyone in at risk groups aged 10 years and older.

An administration charge may apply to people who don’t hold medical cards or GP visit cards.

Online Editors