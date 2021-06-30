HSE gets tough on Covid-19 vaccine no-shows with new three strikes and you’re out policy

The vaccination centre at the Helix Theatre in DCU. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

From tomorrow the HSE is to operate a three strikes and you are out policy for people who have repeatedly refused to attend appointments for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The get tough move is aimed at speeding up the roll out of vaccines and cutting down on wastage.

The HSE said today that from July 1 it will automatically stop offering people further appointments, once they have refused three.

"If someone wishes to be offered further appointments they will need to contact HSE Live and ask that they be reinstated."

It said that vaccination in Ireland is an opt-in process and "this measure will ensure everyone who wants the vaccine gets it as soon as possible, it will also increase efficiency at vaccination centres and reduce the risk of any possible wastage".

The HSE is currently inviting those aged 35-69 to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.

"The quickest and easiest way to register is online with a Personal Public Service (PPS) number, Eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address. Alternatively, people can call HSE Live on 1800 700 700 to register on the phone.

"Once successfully registered, we will send the appointment details by text message, as we have done with previous groups."

The move is believed to be in response to people wanting to delay their appointments because they are unavailable, including being on holiday.

There is also anecdotal evidence of vaccine shopping where people hope to get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they hold out long enough rather than AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson.

So far 4.1 million vaccines have been administered which falls slightly short of the aim for 4.5 million doses by the end of June.

To date 44pc of the population is fully vaccinated and 67pc have had one dose.