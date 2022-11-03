HSE doctor says there is a link between alcohol availability and illness as Government plans to extend pub and nightclub hours under pressure

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said today there is a link between greater availability of alcohol and people getting acutely ill as well as chronic disease, after he was asked his views on plans to extend opening hours for pubs and nightclubs.

As hospital emergency departments struggle to cope with winter pressures he was questioned on whether he was concerned at plans to permit pubs to stay open from 10.30am to 12.30pm and allow nightclubs to operate until 6am from next year with restrictions on the sale of drink in shops and off-licences also relaxed.

The Irish Independent reported last week Health Minister Stephen Donnelly did not share a memo from his own Department of Health at Cabinet saying the moves would lead to more harms and pressure on health services.

Today Dr Henry said: “There is a link between access and availability of alcohol whether through licensing or otherwise and acute intoxication or chronic health problems.”

He said public health doctors “report to me on health protection and concern about the impact of alcohol on society.”

He added: “We know a proportion of people will become acutely ill and for some of them it contributes to acute illness and chronic illness too.

“Clearly any public strategy has to recognise the morbidity associated with alcohol and it is a matter for the chief medical officer to advise the Government.

“Our job is to provide care for people and give them the right advice on alcohol intake.

”We are a healthcare organisation and we need to be concerned about alcohol intake.”

Meanwhile, one patient died from flu last week as cases rose by 24pc and 43 people with the virus were hospitalised, including two admitted to intensive care.

The figures, released by the HSE at its winter plan briefing, come amid concerns a rise in flu will pose part of the triple threat in the coming weeks along with Covid-19 and cases of respiratory syncytial virus infections (RSV) which mainly impact very young children.

The BQ1 form of Omicron and related sublineages, it is feared, could lead to another rise in infections later this month and in December.

They now make up more than a quarter of cases of the virus circulating here.

The number of RSV cases rose by 22pc in a week, reaching 408 last week and 189 were hospitalised.

However, the number of Covid-19 cases reported through PCR tests fell to 1,986, down from 2,014 the previous week.

Some 424 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, falling from 448.

The number of Covid-19 outbreaks in hospitals rose to 20, up 43pc in a week but there was a fall in outbreaks in nursing homes.

Dr Henry said the “potential remains for a new Covid variant of concern leading to a further surge with worsened impact if it causes more severe disease or limited vaccine effectiveness.”

While several of the new Omicron offshoots are variants of interest none have yet been declared a variant of concern, he added.

There is also no huge concern that the BQ1 form of Omicron leads to serious illness although it is more transmissible.

He added “to date vaccine effectiveness against severe disease is holding.”

The floodwall of defence is still providing strong protection.

He said the most important message to people is to stay at home if they have symptoms.

The uptake of third booster shots is highest among the over 65s at 23pc and it is lowest among the immuno-compromised.

Speaking at the briefing, HSE chief executive, Stephen Mulvany, said hospital emergency departments are under constant and sustained demand with one million patients attending so far this year.

This amounts to a 5pc increase compared to pre-Covid, he added.

A growth in the population and the ageing population were pushing up the numbers with a 13pc increase in the over 75s who account for nearly one in 10 admissions.

He said measures are underway to deal with more people in the community, particularly the frail and elderly.

GPs are getting more access to diagnostics and there are moves to expand minor injury unit capacity as well as more home care and home care packages.

“Over 900 hospital beds have been brought on stream in the last eighteen months,” he added.

There were 408 patients on trolleys this morning and the daily average has been 346 in the past seven days.

He said a particular focus will be making more inroads into hospital waiting lists between now and the end of the year with early 2024 likely to result in some planned surgeries having to be put on hold due to emergency department pressures.

He encouraged healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

Damien McCallion, chief operations officer, said 590 delayed discharge patients, who no longer need medical care but need step down care, are in hospital which is 25pc higher than in 2021.

Some 80pc of eligible people have had their first booster, 39pc had had a second booster and one in five of those entitled to a third booster have had the jab.