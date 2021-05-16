HSE cyber attack – which hospitals are affected?

An ambulance outside Beaumont Hospital A&E. Picture by Tony Gavin

A cyber attack on HSE IT systems has caused disruption to hospital appointments and services across the country. X-ray appointments are severely affected.

Covid-19 vaccinations will go ahead as planned, and chemotherapy and dialysis are continuing as normal. All emergency services are open.

Meanwhile the Child and Family Agency Tusla said that while it continues to be significantly affected by the cyber attack, it stressed that its Child Protection system is open for referrals by phone.

Carlow

St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny

All clinics scheduled for Monday, May 17, have been cancelled, except antenatal clinics which will run as normal.

Physiotherapy, X-ray and cardiac diagnostic appointments are cancelled.

Specialist paediatric oncology and hepatology will go ahead.

Cavan

Cavan General Hospital

Most services will continue as scheduled.

Emergency and essential inpatient, day care, and outpatient services are running as normal.

Outpatient appointments in diagnostic imaging are cancelled.

The hospital will contact people about their cancelled appointments directly.

Clare

Ennis General Hospital

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead.

People are being told to attend their appointment or procedure unless directly told otherwise.

The injury unit continues to operate.

Cork

Bantry General Hospital

Hospital operating as normal.

Cork University Hospital

Outpatient department, chemotherapy and surgery appointments running as normal.

X-ray, radiotherapy, and processing of GP bloods cancelled.

Cork University Maternity Hospital

Running: inductions of labour, C-sections, gynaecology elective operations, antenatal, physio, neonatology outpatient appointments.

Cancelled: Gynaecology outpatient clinics.

Mallow University Hospital

Hospital is operating as normal.

Donegal

Letterkenny University Hospital

Running: Maternity services, chemotherapy, and dialysis treatment.

Cancelled: All outpatient clinics, diagnostics including X-ray, CT scans, MRIs and cardiac investigations. Endoscopy services, radiotherapy services, all elective inpatient and day case procedures cancelled.

Dublin

Beaumont Hospital Dublin

Emergency and essential inpatient, day care, outpatient services are running.

Outpatient appointments in diagnostic imaging are being rescheduled.

St Luke’s Centre at Beaumont Hospital

All outpatient appointments and non-emergency radiation treatment are cancelled.

Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hosptial

Services are running as normal.

Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown

Appointments are being rescheduled for diagnostic imaging.

Emergency and essential inpatient, day care, outpatient services are currently operating.

Coombe Hospital

Outpatient appointments and services running as normal but there may be delays.

Crumlin Children’s Hospital

All elective inpatient and day cases are cancelled.

All outpatient public and private clinics are cancelled.

Clinically urgent inpatient and day care treatments such as cancer, haematology, dialysis, cardiac will go ahead.

CHI fracture trauma clinics will run as normal.

Dublin’s Dental University Hospital

All services are running as normal.

Holles Street National Maternity Hospital

All services are running as normal.

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital

All patient services are operating as normal.

Rotunda Hospital

Gynaecology and Colposcopy: outpatient appointments and inpatient surgeries cancelled.

Paediatrics: Babies less than two-weeks-old can attend scheduled appointments. Babies over two-weeks-old should not attend scheduled appointments.

Outpatient Maternity Appointments/Scans: appointments running as normal for women who are 36 weeks pregnant and over. Appointments for women who are under 36 weeks pregnant have been cancelled.

Early pregnancy unit appointments are cancelled.

Royal Victoria Eye & Ear Hospital

All outpatient services have been cancelled

St Columcille’s Loughlinstown

Radiology appointments have been cancelled.

St James's Hospital

All patients should attend their scheduled appointments as normal.

St. Luke's Centre at St James's Hospital

All outpatient appointments and non-emergency radiation treatment are cancelled.

St. Luke's Centre at St Lukes Hospital Rathgar

All outpatient appointments and non-emergency radiation treatment are cancelled.

St Michael's Hospital, Dún Laoghaire

All services are operating as normal.

St Vincent's University Hospital

No patient appointments cancelled.

Temple Street - Children’s Hospital Ireland

All elective inpatient and day cases are cancelled. All outpatient public and private clinics are cancelled.

Clinically urgent inpatient and day care treatments such as cancer, haematology, dialysis, cardiac will go ahead.

CHI fracture trauma clinics will run as normal.

CHI Tallaght - Paediatric services

All radiology appointments are cancelled.

Emergency Department: Only attend if you need urgent care.

Tallaght University Hospital

All radiology outpatient appointments are cancelled.

Other appointments such as outpatient clinics, elective surgery, dialysis, haematology, oncology, bring your most recent hospital letter and expect delays.

Galway

University Hosptial Galway and Merlin Park Hospital

Maternity services and dialysis and chemotherapy treatment will go ahead.

All outpatient clinics, X-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations are cancelled.

Endoscopy services, radiotherapy and all elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled.

Portiuncula University Hospital

Maternity services and chemotherapy will go ahead.

Cancelled: All outpatient clinics, X-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations, endoscopy services, All elective inpatient and day case procedures.

Kerry

University Hospital Kerry

All routine outpatient appointments, radiology, cardiology are cancelled.

Maternity: Routine anatomy scans are cancelled.

High-risk pregnancies and outreach clinic patients at Centrepoint, Listowel, Killarney should attend as normal.

Kildare

Naas General Hospital

All routine outpatient radiology and blood test appointments are cancelled.

Laois

Midlands Hospital Portalaoise

All routine radiology appointments are cancelled.

Emergency services are operating as normal.

Other appointments will go ahead, bring your most recent hospital letter.

Limerick

University Hospital Limerick

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead.

The Emergency Department will continue as normal, expect delays.

Cancer day ward (chemotherapy and radiotherapy) and dialysis will continue as scheduled.

Theatres continue to operate for emergency trauma and time-critical elective cases.

St John’s Hospital

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead.

The Injury Unit continues to operate, but expect delays.

University Maternity Hospital Limerick

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead.

The Maternity Emergency Unit and Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit (appointment only) will continue to operate.

Croom Orthopaedic Hospital

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead.

Louth

Louth County Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda

Emergency and essential inpatient, day care, and outpatient services are operating as normal.

Outpatient appointments in diagnostic imaging will not go ahead.

Mayo

Mayo University Hospital

Maternity services, chemotherapy and dialysis treatment will go ahead.

Cancelled: All outpatient clinics, X-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations, endoscopy services, all elective inpatient and day case procedures.

Significant delays in the Emergency Department.

Meath

Our Lady's Hospital, Navan

All outpatient radiology appointments are cancelled.

Monaghan

Cavan Monaghan Hospitals

Outpatient appointments in diagnostic imaging will not go ahead.

Most services will continue as scheduled.

Offaly

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore

All routine radiology appointments are cancelled.

Emergency services are operating as normal.

Roscommon

Roscommon University Hospital

Cancelled: All outpatient clinics, All diagnostics including X-ray, endoscopy services, all elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled.

Sligo

Sligo University Hospital

Maternity services, chemotherapy and dialysis treatment will go ahead.

All outpatient clinics, All diagnostics including X-ray, endoscopy services, all elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled.

Tipperary

Nenagh Hospital

Outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead.

The Injury Unit will continues to operate, but delays expected.

Tipperary University Hospital

Outpatient appointments except for the maternity clinic are cancelled.

Routine X-rays, blood tests, pre-operative assessment, all elective surgery, endoscopy treatments, outpatient clinics, except antenatal, physiotherapy and cardiac diagnostic, are cancelled.

Expectant mothers with previously scheduled appointments should attend as normal.

Waterford

University Hospital Waterford and Kilcreen Regional Orthopaedic Hospital

All outpatient appointments, diagnostics including X-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments and cardiac investigations, cardiology appointments, all surgical procedures, endoscopy services are cancelled.

All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled.

Westmeath

Regional Hospital Mullingar

All services operating as normal but expect delays.

Wexford

Wexford General Hospital

All outpatient appointments will operate as normal with the exception of radiology. X-ray appointments and endoscopy procedures are cancelled.