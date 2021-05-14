HSE cyber attack: Covid-19 test referral system down as some cancer treatment may not go ahead

THE system for GPs to make referrals of patients with symptoms is down because of the HSE cyberattack.

GPs are advising anyone to attend a walk-in test centre if they need a test.

Priority is given to people with symptoms and close contacts of infected people who attend the walk-in centre.

Existing appointments for people referred for a Covid-19 test swab are going ahead.

The vaccination registration portal is down. Those due to register for their vaccination can instead ring 1850 24 1850.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the HSE and the Department of Health are working to ensure that the HSE’s systems and information are protected.

“This is having a severe impact on our health and social care services today, but individual services and hospital groups are impacted in different ways. Emergency services continue, as does the National Ambulance Service,” Minister Donnelly said on Twitter.

People who have a hospital appointment have been urged to attend unless they are asked not to.

Patients who were due to undergo radiotherapy are among the people impacted by the cyber attack which has left HSE computer systems crippled.

It’s having an impact across the services including in hospitals and community facilities.

Hospitals have told staff not to use their computers.

This blocks off their access to patient electronic records and a vast amount of other information.

It is understood that some cancer treatments may not go ahead except for emergencies.

They include radiotherapy treatments and among the hospitals impacted is St Luke's Hospital Rathgar and Cork University Hospital.

Medical and nursing staff do not have access to new test results for people with serious illnesses including cancer.

However, doctors are requesting paper-based results from outlets such as laboratories.

It has meant hospitals have been contacting several patients, who were due to arrive for outpatient appointments, to inform them they are postponed.

The extent of the disruption is still not clear.

Hospitals are keen to stress that patients cared for in hospital are safe.

The National Maternity Hospital is asking anyone who has an appointment to come as normal.

The Rotunda Hospital has cancelled a number of outpatient appointments.

A range of virtual consultations between specialists and patients, which have become more common since the pandemic, also cannot go ahead.

Any patient who is in an emergency situation is advised to turn up to hospital, where all staff are on duty.

Electronic prescriptions for medicines are not affected.

The HSE is currently giving regular updates on its Twitter feed: www.twitter.com/hselive