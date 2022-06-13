HSE contract tracing teams drafted in to help vet people who have offered rooms to Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees wait for transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland.

HSE contact tracing teams are being drafted in to help vet people who have offered rooms in their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

The Cabinet Sub Committee on Ukraine agreed to relocate HSE staff who had been working on the Covid pandemic to help with the humanitarian crisis sparked by the Russian invasion.

Contract tracing teams have already been asked to help with the backlog in the Passport Office which saw thousands of holidaymakers facing months of delays in getting their travel documents.

“We will accelerate placing Ukrainians into pledge accommodation with HSE contact tracing teams being drafted in to assist with vetting shared accommodation,” a Government source said.

Prior to the meeting, ministers were told the rate of progress in securing accommodation through the Irish Red Cross’s pledge scheme was unsatisfactory. It is hoped around 6,000 people will be accommodated in privately pledged houses in the coming months

The Cabinet committee was told by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman that the Ukrainian accommodation crisis remains “extremely challenging” and there are still concerns the State will struggle to house all those arriving.

The Taoiseach and ministers also agreed to purchase and develop 500 modular homes which will be able to accommodate around 2,000 refugees.

Meanwhile, the Department of Housing is advancing plans to refurbish local authority buildings to provide accommodation for around 3,100 Ukrainians.

“We do project that even with the measures being advanced across the country, the numbers coming in will still leave us with a significant gap to close,” a government source said.

“All relevant government department’s will continue their work but the coming months will be exceptionally challenging,” the source added.

Modelling carried out for the Government by consultancy firm Ernst and Young suggests approximately 3,400 Ukrainians could be without accommodation by July 28, when contracts with hotels expire. The figures are based on 250 people arriving here from Ukraine each day.

The modelling also suggests that even if 150 people arrive per day, there could be between 5,700 and 6,900 Ukrainians without anywhere to live by the end of August.

The State currently has more than 300 contracts with hotels, B&Bs, religious institutions, educational institutions, arenas, Scout dens, youth hostels and St Vincent de Paul centres to provide accommodation.