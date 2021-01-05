HSE Chief warns health service under ‘real threat’ as Covid-19 swabbing centres see up to 55pc positivity rates

The Chief Executive of the HSE Paul Reid has this afternoon said the health service is under “real threat” as swabbing centres are now seeing positivity rates of up to 55pc.

Mr Reid took to Twitter to urge people to stay at home unless for essential reasons as he insisted hospitalisations are heading towards their peak, as they did in the first wave.

The HSE boss also said the primary and GP services are under “relentless strain”.

Mr Reid said: “Our Health Service is under real threat now. We're heading to the peak of hospitalisations as in the first wave. Primary & GP services are under relentless strain. Swabbing centres have positivity rates from 40 to 55pc. Please reduce transmission, stay home and stay safe.”

There are currently 817 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals according to the latest HSE data, with 76 of those in ICUs.

There have been 79 people admitted to hospital with the virus in the last 24 hours, with these figures expected to deteriorate further.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday said that the health service “simply cannot cope” with the level of infection Ireland is currently experiencing, adding that the wave of coronavirus “will put too many people in funeral homes”.

The testing and tracing system employed by the health service has come under increasing strain in recent days with many close contacts of confirmed cases now not receiving tests unless they have symptoms.

Instead, close contacts of cases are being asked to isolate for 14 days and contact their GP if they develop symptoms of Covid-19 to be referred for a test.

In recent days, GPs received a letter from Dr Nuala O’Connor of the Irish College of General Practitioners in which she said targeted testing of people with symptoms may need to be employed as the testing infrastructure comes under further pressure.

Dr O’Connor said GPs “may revert to targeted testing of symptomatic groups” rather than testing everyone with symptoms “as we did in the first phase of the pandemic”.

The maximum capacity for testing in Ireland is currently 25,000 daily tests.

