HSE chief warns 67pc of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units are not vaccinated

HSE Chief Paul Reid has urged non vaccinated people to get jabbed to help avoid hospitalisation with 1,384 new cases of Covid-19 reported today.

A total of 74 patients are in intensive care units, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) figures.

Covid-19 cases appear on the rise across Ireland this weekend, with an additional 1,940 cases on Saturday.

And new data shows 382 people are in hospital today being treated for the virus. This is an increase of 29 from yesterday (Saturday).

Mr Reid said that although the health system is “in a much stronger position” due to vaccination, the HSE has still seen “a rise in cases and particularly a rise in hospitalisations.”

“It’s up about 20pc on this day last week (cases),” he told This Week on RTÉ Radio 1.

“Incidentally in ICU, 67pc of those patients are not vaccinated at all."

He said that about three per cent have been partially vaccinated.

“It's a really strong call to urge people (that are) not vaccinated, you are at higher risk of hospitalisation and of transmission.

“I was in ICU on Friday and there was a significant number of people of all ages coming through.”

Mr Reid said the HSE is working with the National Immunisation Committee to offer booster shots to those in most need, including the immunocompromised and older people.

He said around a third of the over 65s in residential units had been jabbed with a booster shot in the last few weeks.



