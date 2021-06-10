HSE chief points to ‘amazing decline’ in number of patients hospitalised with Covid-19

There are 59 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals tonight - the lowest figure since 13 September last year.

There are 23 patients with the virus in intensive care units.

HSE chief Paul Reid tonight hailed the “amazing decline” in the number of hospitalised people as a testament to the nation’s vaccination programme and the support of the public.

“Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals continues an amazing decline. Down to 59 cases with 23 of those in ICU.

“This is a remarkable benefit of our strong vaccination programme and public support overall. We all deserve to cherish and protect these great moments,” Mr Reid said on Twitter.

St James’ Hospital, the biggest hospital in Ireland, had no patients with Covid-19 today for the first time since March 2020.

There were 398 new cases of the virus confirmed by the Department of Health this evening, up from the previous two days. This jump in cases was being attributed to a delay following the bank holiday weekend.

Modelling expert Professor Philip Nolan said earlier that the National Public Health Emergency Taem (Nphet) were seeing a continued improvement in the profile of the virus in the community, with just nine admissions to ICU in the past 14 days attributed to Covid-19.

Professor Nolan said incidence in Limerick was still “very high”, but added that “supportive public health intervention appears to be bringing this under control”.

“Removing the Limerick cases shows declining case counts in the rest of the country, including Dublin,” Professor Nolan said.

Speaking earlier today HSE Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said there has been a “collapse” in cases in healthcare workers over the past week, with no reported cases.

Dr Henry said 65 pc of recent cases have been reported in people under 35, which he said shows the “huge protective impact of the vaccine programme”.

Only a “small proportion” or 1.8 pc of cases were in those aged 65 and over.

Mr Reid said over 2.2 million people have now received their first dose of the vaccine.