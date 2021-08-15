HSE chief Paul Reid expresses concern as Covid cases in hospital have increased sixfold in six weeks

The chief executive of the HSE has expressed concern that Covid cases have reached the 2,000 mark again, and hospitalisations are increasing about 4pc per day.

Speaking this morning, Paul Reid said “we should take great confidence form the vaccination programme”.

"I can see it working in terms of hospitalisations and in terms of ICU,” Mr Reid said.

Read More

However, he added that there is a “concern at the moment yes, now that we’ve started to reach these figures of 2,000 cases per day which we haven’t seen since January.”

“The rise in cases in the last six weeks is quite significant,” he told Newstalk’s On the Record.

Mr Reid said the number of cases in hospital has increased sixfold over the last six weeks, with cases climbing from 40 over six weeks ago to 258 in hospitals this morning.

He added: “258 people are a lot of people who are very sick, and need respiratory support in many cases.”

Mr Reid admitted the rise in cases is “still a very live threat to us and hospitalisations are increasing by about 4pc per day, and case levels are rising in all ages.”

“It’s a real alert to all of us and take strong encouragement that vaccines are working, but we are not bullet proof,” Mr Reid said, however he still advised those who have been fully vaccinated to take caution.

The HSE chief executive said the rise in hospitalisations has made a strong impact on the health system at a time when there are “huge levels of delayed care” and a rise in emergency attendance compared to last year.

Mr Reid said the added problems of the cyber-attack has put the health service under “significant pressure”.

Now that 80pc of the adult population is fully vaccinated, Mr Reid said the vaccination programme has reduced the levels of illness, hospitalisations and mortality, but the virus still has “very high transmission levels in the community, and none of us have 100pc protection from getting the virus.”

“What we are seeing is people are hospitalised and staying shorter than it was in January of this year. The level of sickness is not as strong,” he said.

There have been calls for Ireland not to issue booster vaccine- shots until other parts of the world have been vaccinated.

Mr Reid said the government is waiting on guidance from Niac before proceeding with a booster campaign, but added: “We have been planning for that scenario over the last couple of weeks”.