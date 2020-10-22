HSE CEO Paul Reid 'regrets' decision made to have Covid-19 patients inform their own close contacts

HSE CEO Paul Reid said he "regrets" that the decision was made to have Covid-19 patients inform their own close contacts of their infection.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the HSE was to send a text message to between 2,000 and 2,500 Covid-19 positive people who were affected, asking them to inform their own close contacts as the system was overwhelmed.

"It was a risk based decision we had to make," he said on RTÉ Radio One's Today with Claire Byrne.

"It's an unfortunate situation. I regret that it happened but there are big calls we are going to have to make as we move through this process."

He said that at the very start of the pandemic it was said to Oireachtas members and the Cabinet that 70pc of decisions will be right and 30pc may not be right, but "the most important thing we do is that we make decisions."

The HSE CEO added: "The 30pc factor is that we caused a lot of angst for politicians, for the Minister, for the Taoiseach in the last couple of days was that they weren't notified until Tuesday evening and I acknowledge that and I take full responsibility for that."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the HSE shouldn’t have asked patients to do their own contact tracing, and that it won’t happen again.

According to Minister Donnelly, the government was not alerted to the decision until after it was reported.

“We should of course have been told [about contact tracing],” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“There are numerous ways the government could have been told, I’m in contact with multiple people in the HSE. This was an operational decision taken by the HSE.”

However, the minister said he wanted to stress that the contract tracing system has not fallen down, but was overwhelmed for a short period due to the surge in cases.

“People have been saying incorrectly that the contact tracing system has fallen down, it has not,” he said.

“In the past week, they are making 400pc more calls than usual.”

He added that for a “one off batch” the HSE took the decision to text a number of patients asking them to do their own contract tracing due to the team being overwhelmed.

The minister has apologised and said it won’t happen again.

“In an ideal world that wouldn't happen and I've no problem apologising. I would just re-emphasise we are dealing with a global pandemic and it was a one off thing,” he said.

“They made an operational decision to deal with that backlog, we would prefer it didn’t happen.”

The contact tracing debacle has brought to light whether the system in Ireland is effective enough. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) having an effective contract tracing system is the most important step in assuring a country doesn’t go into continuous lockdown scenarios.

The HSE has said they are actively recruiting contact tracers with Minister Donnelly mirroring this saying there will be 800 contact tracers working in the next four weeks.

“There are now 400 [contact tracers] and we’re hoping to go up to 750. Another 70 this week, another 74 the next week.”

When asked when there will be 800 tracers like the HSE said, he added: “We will be up to 800 in the next four weeks.”

The Minister stressed that although the contact tracing issue at the beginning of the week shouldn’t have happened, that the team are working hard “night and day”.

“Every time they don’t get it exactly right we can pile on them and say ‘of course we don't want these issues to happen’ but there are men and women working night and day to keep us safe," he said.

“It shouldn't have happened but we have people working night and day in a global pandemic.”

