HSE CEO Paul Reid 'apprehensive' about winter ahead as four 'higher-risk' nursing homes receive additional care

HSE CEO Paul Reid said he is “apprehensive” about the winter ahead as four “higher-risk” nursing homes receive additional care with another 21 being closely monitored.

Mr Reid said he is worried that Ireland could follow the trend in other parts of Europe where initially the second-wave is hitting young people but then they are passing it onto the elderly who are more vulnerable.

Yesterday, there were 330 people with Covid-19 in hospitals with 43 of these in ICU.

The CEO stressed that due to the Level 5 restrictions there has been a positive trend in terms of cases and hospitalisations but if measures aren’t followed we could see a “multi-lag effect” similar to other European countries.

“What we are looking out for is a multi-lag effect, so increased cases in younger people and then that leading to increasing cases in the 65+ age group who are more vulnerable. That then would mean more hospitalisations and potentially more people in ICU,” he explained on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“It’s difficult to predict but what we need to be cautious of is exactly what’s happening in Europe, they are seeing a rise in cases and then more hospitalisations with more infection rates in older people.

“If we can sustain the progress we have made over the past week and manage to hold and turn the trend over the coming weeks that gives us very significant protection over the winter.”

He added that modelling from Nphet suggests that hospitals would have been in danger at the end of November if the country wasn’t placed under harsher restrictions.

As nursing homes are high-risk, Mr Reid said that the HSE has implemented extra precautions with four homes, in particular, being carefully monitored.

“There are 20 to 25 (nursing homes) we have been giving a range of supports to and there’s four who would be on a higher risk at the moment in terms of a wider range of supports that we would be giving,” he said.

“That would range from infection prevention control measures, making sure multi-disciplinary team support is appropriate, arranging care through a GP and in a very small number of cases we may have to put in staff directly or support the further allocation of staff.

“But thankfully those nursing homes we’ve been working with have stabilised over the past week and few days and that's what we want to continue.”

As schools get ready to welcome students back after the mid-term break, Mr Reid has stressed that the country needs to do everything to ensure they stay open.

“The priority for all of us in the HSE is to keep our schools open. The risks of not having children in school are significant,” he said.

However, teachers' unions are saying they feel unsafe about their return to work as yesterday the Department of Education has told principals to remove 52 sanitisation products from use that were on an official purchase list for schools.

They have also raised queries about social distancing measures and the wait-time on tests for both staff and pupils.

The ASTI is calling for rapid antigen tests to be implemented for schools, however, Mr Reid has said it will be a while before this can happen.

He added that he cannot guarantee rapid testing will be made available to the education sector by the end of this term.

Rapid antigen testing would see patients receiving their results in just minutes. However, there has been no estimate when this will become available in Ireland.

Just a couple of days ago it was announced that a new 12-minute test for Covid-19 called LumriaDx will be trialed at pharmacies in Britain, with Boots saying it is planning on rolling it out in selected stores.

Speaking to Newstalk, Trinity College Dublin Immunologist Professor Luke O’Neill said that rapid testing needs to fill the gap before a vaccine.

“Boots are rolling out a test: it'll take 12 minutes, it's £120 and it's 97% accurate,” he said.

"If that works out, anybody can go into their pharmacy and buy these tests.

"Whether they should be made free - the Governments should really make this free to everybody.

"I've no doubt that when we fast forward, we have to have widespread testing that's convenient for everybody - that's definitely our way out of this.”

