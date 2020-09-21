HSE boss travelling for essential work from Leitrim during Dublin lockdown

HSE boss Paul Reid will be travelling to Dublin from his home in Leitrim during the current lockdown for “essential meetings only,” the HSE confirmed today.

Mr Reid now lives in Carrick on Shannon and he also has a house in Dublin.

A spokeswoman said: ”Paul Reid lives in Carrick on Shannon. He travels to Dublin for essential meetings only. He has a house in Dublin.”

Read More

Under the current restrictions imposed to curb Dublin’s spiralling rate of Covid-19 people in Dublin are asked not to travel outside the county except for essential reasons such as work and education.

The same barrier applies to people journeying to the county since the pandemic began.

Leitrim is now one of the counties on HSE public health doctors’ watchlist because of trends in the spread of the virus.

It has previously recorded the lowest number of cases in a county.

The most up to date figures show that on Wednesday Leitrim had 112 cases of the virus.

Last Wednesday the Department of Health announced 254 new cases,136 in Dublin, 20 in Donegal, 13 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, 9 in Waterford, 7 Carlow, 7 in Cork, 6 in Galway, 5 in Kerry and 5 in Wexford.

The remaining 28 cases are located in Clare, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon and Westmeath.

Online Editors