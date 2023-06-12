HSE boss Bernard Gloster says service ‘crucified’ by operaing on a fundamentally different basis across weekends and bank holidays

The chief executive of the HSE Bernard Gloster has said the Irish health service is “crucified by virtue of the fact” that it operates on a fundamentally different basis across weekends and bank holidays.

Trying to attract more hospital consultants, the HSE has launched a campaign to target Irish doctors who are working abroad to come home and those who might wish to make the move here for the first time.

A number of countries will be looked at starting with the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa.

It is forecast that it will be next year before doctors are actually working here as a result of working out notice periods.

Mr Gloster said the new contract will offer a “very different position” to what has been on offer over the last 10 years.

They will work a 37-hour week in public hospitals and be allowed treat private patients in private hospitals in their own time.

“The public only contract, at the top of the scale, is €257,000 with a whole host of other allowances that would bring the earnings potential up to about €300,000,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We’re also offering consultants to come a work in a health service that while it is under pressure, they’re coming into an environment now where we’ve had and continue to have major investment in infrastructure.”

Mr Gloster said the HSE is competing on a global scale and there are currently 147 vacant posts in general medicine and 75 in psychiatry.

“My intention for the health service to work on a 5/7 as opposed to 5/5 and on call basis is not exclusively nor indeed primarily targeted at consultants,” he said.

“It’s at the entire healthcare workforce including people like myself in management. I would be very concerned that we would not end up demonising any one discipline within the health service, including consultant doctors, many of whom do work exceptionally difficult and long hours.

“The second thing is, in all of my dealings with the minister and secretary general on medical workforce planning, I certainly haven’t heard the phrase to be talking about breaking unions, that’s not the nature of modern-day industrial relations or engagement.

“There’s no person working with a contract in the Irish health service at the moment who is either forced to or obliged to work a disproportionate level of activity on any one part of the week over their colleagues.

“Of course, there are rotas, of course there’s a variation in the amount of days and weekends that people work.”