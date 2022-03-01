HSE audit reveals how spinal charity spent €841 on staff Christmas game show as well as splurging on gift vouchers and booze

A HSE audit of a support service for people living with spinal cord injury has found a litany of poor financial controls.

Spinal Injuries Ireland, which has an income of more than €1m, including €386,097 from the HSE, was discovered to have spent money on wine at a dinner, gift vouchers and €841 on a virtual staff Christmas game show.

Auditors fund the organisation was attributing staff pension costs against HSE funding, contrary to the purpose of the money.

These included €6,096 in 2019 and €27,078 in 2020.

Expenditure included items of gifts, alcohol, flowers, staff entertainment , tips and vouchers from public or charitable funding.

Its template return to the HSE did not include one staff member who was receiving a salary of €69,676.

Travel claim sheets did not include details of the employee's base or home address to allow for calculation of the shortest route claimed.

Vehicles were omitted, there were instances where the claimant's signature was absent.

It paid travel and expenses of a third party contractor worth €881.78 which the HSE had not given prior approval to appoint.It was not invoiced or reimbursed.

One of the subsistence claims came to €149 and €40 for a bottle of wine for dinner for two including a counsellor..

In one instance there was a travel claim expense of €133.40 for a trip to Belfast although it would cost €55 to go by train.

There were also instances of hiring contractors without showing tenders were sought in order to prove value for money.

The audit found credit card expenditure included 16 One-For -All vouchers for staff at Christmas, flowers for staff members and spot prizes for a Christmas party.

In another case €841 was spent on a virtual staff Christmas game show.

The purchase of gifts , vouchers and flowers reduces the money available on the organisation's objectives and is not in line with charitable purpose of a charity, the auditors said.

It did not issue receipts to all donors or fund raisers in respect of donations received .

Segregation of duties was not evidenced in respect of petty cash transactions and two staff members authorised their own reimbursements.

Apart from HSE income in 2019 it received €15,404 funding from the National Lottery, €334,468 from fundraising activities, €270,304 in general donations , €84,035 from Pobal and €5,688 from the Department of Social Protection.

The auditors presented the report to management at the organisation to confirm the factual accuracy of the findings and acceptance of recommendations.

An implementation plan was agreed.

Asked to comment on the report a spokeswoman for Spinal Injuries Ireland told Independent.ie that it notes the findings of the HSE audit and is implementing its recommendations.

She said that "Spinal Injuries Ireland is fully compliant with the Charities Governance Code and is fully committed to the highest standards of governance and to having effective financial and internal control systems in place and has a 27 year track record of complying with all statutory obligations, codes and standards.

"Spinal Injuries Ireland has assured the HSE that it is committed to working within all HSE guidelines at all times.

"All salary and pension payments have been fully disclosed to the HSE. Salaries are based on market realities and are continually reviewed to achieve the best value outcomes.

"The scope of the audit concerned the period of the Covid-19 pandemic and associated national lockdowns when Spinal Injuries Ireland, like many other organisations working in the provision of critical healthcare, was confronting unprecedented challenges.

"The focus of SII’s efforts was to maintain a dedicated support service for over 2,200 people living with a spinal cord injury in Ireland, their family members, carers and health care professionals.

"These challenges included building a new website to fully transition support services online and delivering a strategic plan to preserve the 70% of income that the charity generates through fundraising and that it is reliant upon to survive.

"All staff were complying with public health guidelines to work from home during this time.”