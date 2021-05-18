HSE attack ‘without parallel’ as most hackers avoid targeting healthcare systems, expert says

A leading cybersecurity expert has said the deliberate targeting of a State-run healthcare system by the hackers means this attack is “without parallel”.

Ciarán Martin said the difference between the WannaCry attack in 2017 that affected hospitals in the UK and this attack was that the HSE was specifically targeted on this occasion.

The former chief executive of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre and now professor at Oxford University told RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime that while most hackers will not target charities or healthcare systems, “clearly the people behind this have no scruples whatsoever and are quite happy to extort a state healthcare system. That is most unusual”.

Some cases emerged in Germany and Czechia last year of hospitals being hacked but when the perpetrators released they were hospitals, they backed off. “This clearly isn’t the case here,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said that even if the Government were to pay a ransom, reconstructing the systems can be “desperately slow” and may take as long as if the ransom wasn’t paid.

“The restoration of the systems can take just as long and in the meantime, you’ve found that the Irish taxpayer has funded global criminality”.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Ossian Smyth said he expects the hackers behind the ransomware attack on the HSE to leak sensitive patient data online in the future.

The eGovernment minister said “a lot” of data stored by the HSE had been encrypted by the hackers, and that because the Government will not pay any ransom, he expects they will publish some of this data online.

Private patient data, diagnostic and financial data, and files from the child protection agency Tusla are also stored on the HSE’s servers.

Mr Smyth said the relevant authorities were doing all they could to secure the sensitive data but told RTÉ’s Six One News: “I absolutely cannot guarantee, and in fact, I would expect some data will be published in the future, particularly as we aren’t going to pay a ransom.”

“There is a lot of data that is encrypted, in other words a lot of data that’s unavailable at the moment, but there are also extensive backups so it’s not clear yet if there has been any data loss,” Mr Smyth said.

“The HSE has an extensive disaster recovery system - a dedicated team who are backing up servers all the time - so we don’t know yet if there is any data loss”.

There are over 2,000 systems that must be checked extensively before being brought back online with a timeframe of multiple weeks likely for this to be completed.

Minister Smyth said that the HSE and the Department of Health were specifically targeted and that after a meeting with 150 Chief Information Officers, it appeared no other Government IT infrastructure had been infected.

“This was particularly targeting the health service at a time when it was under great stress - a particularly cruel thing to do.

The Minister defended the National Cyber Security Centre, saying it was “absolutely fit for purpose” despite being without a director for the last year. Minister Smyth said the Government would “pay what’s needed” to attract a suitable candidate.