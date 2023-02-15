HSE asked to study whether residents in disability homes are due payment refunds

A number of residents in intellectual disability services or their relatives may be entitled to refunds arising out of payments for their upkeep they made in the past, Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt said today.

He also said there are more than 100 legal claims outstanding taken on behalf of residents with a medical card who had to go to a private nursing although “nothing has happened in these cases for years.”

He said he has written to the HSE to do a trawl to see if residents in HSE-funded disability services may fall into the scheme which was set up in 2006 to pay back charges to medical card holders in public nursing homes.

He told the Oireachtas Health Committee it is unclear how many would be entitled.

He was speaking as the committee discussed the recent controversy over the decision not to include medical card holders who had to go in to private nursing homes in the same scheme.

The Attorney General has supported this legal strategy.

Mr Watt said in circumstances where long stay in-patient charges were not levied on residents in disability facilities, they may have made “contributions towards household expenses” if they had means.

These contributions were not raised under the 1954 or 1976 regulations, subsequently found to be ‘ultra vires’ – or charged without legal authority to do so.

He said claims were made for repayment of these contributions by, or on behalf of, residents in some of these facilities under the Health Repayment Scheme which was set up in 2006 and paid out over €400m to medical card holders who were illegally charged in public nursing homes.

The claims relating to disability homes were rejected early on when the scheme was set up but appeals were lodged and and the Independent Appeals Officer determined that contributions made by residents of a number of institutions should be repaid under the provisions of the scheme.

“The rationale for this decision was related to the specific contract that these organisations had with the relevant health board for in-patient services.

“The Department and the HSE originally appealed these decisions to the High Court, but the appeal was subsequently withdrawn.

"The decision to withdraw this appeal didn’t change the position of the Department and the HSE that voluntary contributions did not come within the definition of recoverable changes.”

However, more than 500 residents in three disability centres in Dublin and one in Limerick including St Michael’s House , Cheeverstown House and the Daughters of Charity were refunded.

Others took cases and were not successful because they fell outside the eligibility criteria.

“This matter is complex and I believe it requires further examination. It will re-quire further engagement with the HSE to enable a better understanding of the situation and I have written to the HSE in this regard this week.

“ It will also require engagement with the Attorney General’s Office.”

He said it will be part of the examination of the issues raised in the controversy which will take three months.

He told Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane and Social Democrat Roisin Shortall that an original estimate that some €360m could be due to these residents was not now regarded as “robust.”

Mr Cullinane said it would be impossible to believe that only those homes which made appeals were entitled and they “hit the jackpot.”

He said there is a “possibility” others are entitled to refunds but did not know if it was a “strong possibility” , saying it as well-flagged among the legal community at the time.

It is difficult to see how thousands of cases could be out there.

Asked if he believed there will be any change in the refusal to set up a scheme for medical card holders who had to go in to private nursing homes he said it did not see this happening.

There are over 100 legal claims lodged but nothing has happened to them for years.

Around 200 cases have been settled with the final payout in single digit millions.

The last case was settled in 2017 and the policy has been not to let any proceed to discovery.