HSE and gardaí investigate scam texts and emails in wake of health service cyber-attack

The HSE and gardai are investigating "strange" emails and texts in the wake of the cyber-attack amid warnings the delivery of care in the health service will be a high risk for weeks.

The HSE said it is unaware if confidential information was being leaked.

Ann O’Connor, the HSE's head of operations, said: "We are aware of strange calls and strange texts in different parts of the country and we are capturing that to see if they are a data breach."

She said any GP who gets any of this kind of communication should report it.

Read More

"At this stage we cannot confirm if it relates to information extracted," she told the HSE's weekly briefing.

Earlier, HSE chief executive Paul Reid described the attack as "stomach churning" and said it is having a catastrophic impact on the health system.

"The impact is quite grave in terms of the impact on our services," he said, adding that appointments have been cancelled, and simple everyday communications between medics, to allow them to access information and make decisions, can't be made.

He insisted he does not know how much ransom the attackers are looking for and was not aware of reported threats that they will put personal patient information on the web on Monday if it is not paid.

He added that "paying the ransom is a race to the bottom”.

Ms O’Connor said staff are being redeployed to hospitals to work as "runners", bringing patient information that could previously be moved electronically.

Because so many computers are shut down, there is more hand writing and hand delivering of information.

Hospitals have little access to patient records.

"We have cancellations across all our services. All our outpatient radiology clinics are cancelled,” she said.

Ms O’Connor said dialysis services have continued without too much interruption but they will be delayed.

Ambulances bringing patients to emergency departments are being delayed in the handover because the processing patients without computer back-up is taking so long .

“We are asking people to bring any documentation with their patient record number,” she said.

Outpatient clinics normally have 14,000 appointments a day and that is now down by 70 to 80pc.

In-patient elective appointments are also down by 60pc.

Chemotherapy was cut by a half but it is now improving because of workaround systems.

However, the major problem in relation to chemotherapy is starting new patients because there is no access to their history.

However there is major disruption to radiotherapy services. In Galway alone, around 80 people a day normally receive radiotherapy but that is now down to five.

The service has been brought back in St James's Hospital in Dublin but work is ongoing in St Luke's Hospital Dublin and in Cork, Ms O’Connor said.

The system for sending images of scans electronically has returned in the Mater and St James's Hospital in Dublin because they have technology separate from the HSE, but they only operate internally and not nationally.

In the community there are concerns about some crisis mental health services.

Meanwhile, close to 290,000 people will get a Covid-19 vaccine this week but uncertainties have emerged around the delivery of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

It means that for now people in their 40s will not be offered the J&J vaccine although it is being distributed to vaccination centres for those over 50.

The HSE has yet to operationalise the advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to allow for both the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines to be offered to people in their 40s if they consent to take it and there are no alternatives available.

The HSE will need more clarity around supply of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but it is giving the AstraZeneca vaccine now as a second dose twelve weeks after the first.

It saw the biggest daily registrations yet yesterday when the registration portal opened to people aged 49, with people aged 48 and up able to register from today.

The briefing also heard that the number of cases of the Indian variant detected here has now risen to 59, up from 41 last Friday.

There are now 103 Covid-19 patients in hospital and 41 in intensive care.