HRT use for menopause linked to increase risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s

Use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) – which thousands of Irish women rely on to relieve symptoms of the menopause – is associated with an increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, a large study suggests.

The Danish study reported an increased risk in long-term users of menopausal hormone therapy, but also those who are on it for the short term.

The findings align with the largest clinical trial carried out on this topic, the research in the British Medical Journal said.

Although a causal link remains uncertain, findings should be investigated in future studies, it said.

There has been a big swing back to HRT in Ireland and other countries in recent years as debate around the menopause has escalated and it is increasingly the go-to remedy for hot flushes, brain fog and joint pain.

The researchers in the new study call for further examination “to explore if the observed association in this study between menopausal hormone therapy use and increased risk of dementia illustrates a causal effect”.

In a linked editorial, researchers argue that while this study has several strengths, the observed associations should not be used to infer a causal relationship between hormone therapy and dementia risk.

There was a shortage of some HRT patches here last year with figures showing their use had risen up to 7.5 times compared to 2019.

Large observational studies have shown that the long-term use of menopause hormone therapy is associated with development of dementia, confirming findings from the Women’s Health Initiative Memory Study, the largest clinical trial on this topic.

But the effect of short-term use of hormone therapy around the age of menopause, as is currently recommended, remains to be fully explored.

The researchers, led by Nelsan Pourhadi of the Danish Dementia Research Centre at Copenhagen University Hospital, assessed the association between the use of combined oestrogen and progestin – synthetic progestogen – therapy and the development of dementia according to the type of hormone treatment, duration of use, and age at use.

Drawing on national registry data, they identified 5,589 cases of dementia and 55,890 age-matched dementia-free controls between 2000 and 2018 from a population of all Danish women aged 50-60 years in 2000 with no history of dementia.

Other relevant factors including education, income, hypertension, diabetes, and thyroid disease were also taken into account.

The average age at diagnosis was 70 years. Before a diagnosis, 1,782 – or 32pc – of cases and 16,154, 29pc, of controls had received oestrogen-progestin therapy from an average age of 53 years. The average duration of use was 3.8 years for cases and 3.6 years for controls.

The results show that, compared with people who had never used treatment, people who had received oestrogen-progestin therapy had a 24pc increased rate of developing all cause dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, even in women who received treatment at the age of 55 years or younger.

Rates were higher with longer use, ranging from 21pc for one year or less to 74pc for more than 12 years of use.

The increased rate of dementia was similar between continuous (oestrogen and progestin taken daily) and cyclic – daily (oestrogen with progestin taken 10-14 days a month) treatment regimens.

Use of progestin-only therapy and vaginal oestrogen only were not associated with the development of dementia.

This is an observational study and cannot establish cause and the researchers were not able to isolate vascular dementia from other types of dementia or distinguish between tablets and other ways to take hormone therapy, such as patches.

The researchers cannot rule out the possibility that women using hormone therapy have a predisposition to both menopausal vasomotor symptoms – such as hot flushes, night sweats – and dementia.

However, this was a large study based on high-quality treatment data with a long follow-up time.

The authors said: “Further studies are warranted to determine whether these findings represent an actual effect of menopausal hormone therapy on dementia risk, or whether they reflect an underlying predisposition in women in need of these treatments.”

This view is supported by US researchers in a linked editorial, who say “confounding factors could be producing a spurious signal for higher dementia risk in younger women using hormone therapy for either a short or long duration”.