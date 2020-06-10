Hozier and Father Ted creator Graham Linehan join Twitter row over JK Rowling comments

Worldwide singing sensation Hozier and Father Ted creator Graham Linehan have gotten into a Twitter spat of harsh words over comments made by Harry Potter series author JK Rowling.

The author has received harsh criticism in recent days after making comments about transgender people, which have branded as transphobic.

Father Ted author Graham Linehan defended the writer, posting a link to a blog article with screenshots of the abuse JK Rowling received after her tweets about transgender people.

Some of the tweets called her a “complete scumbag” and telling her to “shut the f*** up”.

“People who parrot meaningless meme-speak like "Trans rights are human rights" (who says they aren't? No-one) while ignoring the abuse received by women who speak out against gender ideology... you have no use. You are literally useless. cc @Hozier,” tweeted Graham this evening.

He tagged Hozier in the tweet, who has been an avid trans-rights advocate.

However, the singer retorted back.

“You won’t drag me into your weird, obsessive little culture war, mate. I wrote a message in solidarity of a group who’s life expectancy ranges in the 30’s solely due to murder and suicide (is it any wonder). Is your back not *aching* from bending to punch so f******* low,” the singer wrote.

